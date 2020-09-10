RJD on backfoot: Raghuvansh Prasad Singh writes resignation letter to Lalu Prasad from AIIMS hospital bed

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has suddenly started appearing on the backfoot in Bihar politics. The stories speculating about veteran party leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh not happy with party operations are now confirmed. He has left the party.

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh wrote an apology to Lalu Prasad Yadav by writing his resignation on plain paper and simultaneously wrote, "I have always stood for the party behind you for many years, but will not be able to stand now." He expressed his gratefulness for the love he got from common people and said sorry to the party workers.

Zee News has informed by quoting sources that Raghuvansh Prasad's health was deteriorating continuously. Officially, it is told that the foremost reason for his resignation is health condition but there were many activities within the party that upset the veteran leader.

Raghuvansh Prasad is considered to be very close to RJD supremo Lalu Yadav. But was not happy with the induction of former LJP MP from Vaishali Rama Singh. Raghuvansh also comes from the same region and has fought to gain his political ground fiercely over the years. He was opposing Rama Singh's entry into RJD from the day one.

But the real reason for Raghuvansh Prasad's exit is said to be Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap. Raghuvansh never got along well with Tej Pratap. Tej Pratap once said on rumors of Raghuvansh leaving the part that the RJD was an ocean and leaders like Raghuvansh Prasad were nothing more than a mug of water. Taking out a mug of water from the ocean won't affect RJD. Sources say that Lalu Yadav was not happy with this attitude of Tej Pratap.

Tej Pratap's elder brother Tejashwi himself also went to Raghuvansh's residence in Delhi to apologise. Tejashwi called him his uncle. However, Raghuvansh Prasad is presently in AIIMS Patna and no statement has been made on behalf of doctors on his health.

Raghuvansh Prasad's close aides say that his health is fine but in view of security, he has been admitted to the ICU. Many people were coming to meet him constantly. He has been admitted to ICU as a precaution to avoid any kind of infection.

Raghuvansh Prasad was infected by Coronavirus after which he had his treatment in AIIMS. He returned home a few days ago but since he did not recover fully, he was admitted back again. Raghuvansh Prasad is 74 years old and according to his close relatives, he has been admitted to Delhi AIIMS to protect him from infection.