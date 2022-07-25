Search icon
Video: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav does a 'Baahubali', but with a jeep

In the video, Tejashwi Yadav can be seen dragging a jeep forwards and backwards in his courtyard.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 07:02 PM IST

Video: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav does a 'Baahubali', but with a jeep
Screengrab the video tweeted by RJD

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday appeared to have drawn inspiration from a famous sequence of 'Baahubali' (movie), in which the film's title character makes a splashing entry, pulling a massive chariot with bare hands.

A 'workout' video of the young leader of the opposition and former Deputy CM of Bihar, shared by his party's Twitter handle, seems to suggest so.

Dressed in a T-shirt and shorts, Yadav can be seen dragging a jeep forwards and backwards in his courtyard, drenched in sweat and emitting grunts suggestive of the intensity of the exertion.

Watch the video here:

A personal staff rides the vehicle, controlling the steering wheel, as Yadav pulls the jeep out of the parking lot, walking backwards for a few yards before pushing the jeep back under its assigned shed.

This is the second occasion within a week when the RJD leader has come out with a demonstration of his physical prowess.

Earlier, the former cricketer was filmed playing some fine shots with the bat and bowling some quick deliveries.

READ | Viral video: Little girl gives her father fruit on Mumbai train, netizens reach for tissues

The younger son of former chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi has a chubby face that often gives an inaccurate idea of his athletic physique.

Recently, a section of the press had reported that Yadav was advised to lose weight by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he came to Patna for a function, a fortnight ago.

(With inputs from PTI) 

