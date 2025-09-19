RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav makes BIG promises ahead of election, claims to bring 'new politics' in Bihar , 'no talk of caste, religion...'

Ahead of Bihar election scheduled later for this yar, Tejashwi Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, has called for a 'new politics' in Bihar. What is 'New Politics'?

Ahead of Bihar election scheduled later for this yar, Tejashwi Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, has called for a 'new politics' in Bihar. As per Tejashwi Yadav, the new politics include "development, improvement, prosperity, and industries", moving away from caste and religion. In a move to emerge as a popular leader among the youth, Tejashwi Yadav said that he aims to shift the focus of state;s politics on increasing per capita income and investment is Bihar, rather than the traditional 'catse and religion basd' politics

Tejashwi Yadav said, 'I have come to do new politics. Where there is no talk of caste and religion, but rather of development, improvement, prosperity, and industries in every sector. There is a discussion on increasing per capita income and per capita investment in Bihar. Where positivity, creativity, progressiveness, and qualitative change form the basis of politics.'

Rallies ahead of Bihar polls

The RJD leader, who has launched a state-wide campaign ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, posted videos from his recent rallies, including one in Khagaria district. He claimed that the present political battle in Bihar is a struggle for the future of the youth and farmers.

"This is a fight of the farmer's sweat, the labourer's hard work, and the unemployed youth's future... and this is a do-or-die battle, and I will not rest until I lead Bihar to victory," he wrote.

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi alleged that the CM is disconnected from the aspirations of Bihar's youth and is surrounded by "retired officers" and "tired leaders."

"The youth of Bihar have united for change, rights, and economic revolution. A Chief Minister who is not aware of the dreams, expectations, and hopes of the youth cannot formulate policies that are beneficial for them. Such a Chief Minister who is surrounded by retired officers and tired leaders can never understand the aspirations of students and youth," Tejashwi Yadav wrote in an X post.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by Congress and RJD, is gearing up to challenge the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)], in the upcoming state elections scheduled for later this year.

