RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav makes BIG promises ahead of election, claims to bring 'new politics' in Bihar , 'no talk of caste, religion...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

On Shabana Azmi's 75th birthday, her daughter-in-law Shibani Dandekar calls her 'Don of...'; stepson Farhan Akhtar tells her to say 'NO' to…

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins 'painfully' slim look SHOCKS internet; Know about her past eating disorder

Vijay's home security breach: 24-year-old intruder found hiding in actor-politician's house

Rahul Gandhi doubles down on 'vote chori' allegations, takes a dig at 'chunaav ka chaukidar' Election Commission

Meet Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal, who works closely with President Droupadi Murmu as..., is now going viral for...

Major blow to Australia as star batter ruled out of New Zealand T20I series due to injury

Pakistan-Saudi Defence Pact: Will Riyadh give US arms to Islamabad in India-Pakistan war? How can it help Muslim brother?

Operation Sindoor: LeT CONFIRMS destruction of Muridke terror camp, Pakistan approves THIS massive amount for...WATCH

Amid Deepika Padukone’s Kalki 2898 AD 2 exit, Ramesh Taurani's old interview calling her 'unprofessional' goes viral: 'She did not even...'

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, A35 5G, S24 Ultra, S24 FE and more available at big discounts; check prices

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Amid India-Pakistan handshake row, former Pak pacer Mohammad Amir's post for Virat Kohli goes viral

Amid India-Pakistan handshake row, former Pak pacer Mohammad Amir's post for Vir

On Shabana Azmi's 75th birthday, her daughter-in-law Shibani Dandekar calls her 'Don of...'; stepson Farhan Akhtar tells her to say 'NO' to…

On Shabana Azmi's 75th birthday, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar wishes

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins 'painfully' slim look SHOCKS internet; Know about her past eating disorder

Lily Collins 'painfully' slim look SHOCKS internet

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeIndia

INDIA

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav makes BIG promises ahead of election, claims to bring 'new politics' in Bihar , 'no talk of caste, religion...'

Ahead of Bihar election scheduled later for this yar, Tejashwi Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, has called for a 'new politics' in Bihar. What is 'New Politics'?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 02:42 PM IST

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav makes BIG promises ahead of election, claims to bring 'new politics' in Bihar , 'no talk of caste, religion...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ahead of Bihar election scheduled later for this yar, Tejashwi Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, has called for a 'new politics' in Bihar. As per Tejashwi Yadav, the new politics include "development, improvement, prosperity, and industries", moving away from caste and religion. In a move to emerge as a popular leader among the youth, Tejashwi Yadav said that he aims to shift the focus of state;s politics on increasing per capita income and investment is Bihar, rather than the traditional 'catse and religion basd' politics

Tejashwi Yadav said, 'I have come to do new politics. Where there is no talk of caste and religion, but rather of development, improvement, prosperity, and industries in every sector. There is a discussion on increasing per capita income and per capita investment in Bihar. Where positivity, creativity, progressiveness, and qualitative change form the basis of politics.'

Rallies ahead of Bihar polls

The RJD leader, who has launched a state-wide campaign ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, posted videos from his recent rallies, including one in Khagaria district. He claimed that the present political battle in Bihar is a struggle for the future of the youth and farmers.

"This is a fight of the farmer's sweat, the labourer's hard work, and the unemployed youth's future... and this is a do-or-die battle, and I will not rest until I lead Bihar to victory," he wrote.
Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi alleged that the CM is disconnected from the aspirations of Bihar's youth and is surrounded by "retired officers" and "tired leaders."

"The youth of Bihar have united for change, rights, and economic revolution. A Chief Minister who is not aware of the dreams, expectations, and hopes of the youth cannot formulate policies that are beneficial for them. Such a Chief Minister who is surrounded by retired officers and tired leaders can never understand the aspirations of students and youth," Tejashwi Yadav wrote in an X post.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by Congress and RJD, is gearing up to challenge the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)], in the upcoming state elections scheduled for later this year.

(with agency Inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Operation Sindoor: LeT CONFIRMS destruction of Muridke terror camp, Pakistan approves THIS massive amount for...WATCH
Operation Sindoor: LeT CONFIRMS destruction of Muridke terror camp...
On Shabana Azmi's 75th birthday, her daughter-in-law Shibani Dandekar calls her 'Don of...'; stepson Farhan Akhtar tells her to say 'NO' to…
On Shabana Azmi's 75th birthday, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar wishes
Vijay's home security breach: 24-year-old intruder found hiding in actor-politician's house
Vijay's home security breach: 24-year-old intruder found hiding in...
Hours after congratulating Narendra Modi, Donald Trump fires salvo at India, says...
Hours after congratulating PM Modi, Donald Trump fires salvo at India, says...
PM Modi launches 'Swasth Nari Shashakt Parivar Abhiyaan', other key development projects in MP's Dhar on 75th birthday
PM Modi Gift to MP, launches 'Swasth Nari Shashakt Parivar Abhiyaan'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE