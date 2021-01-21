'Tejashwi Yadav bol rahe hain': Phone call at teachers' protest in Bihar goes viral

A video clip of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav speaking to a chief secretary, a police, and the Patna District Magistrate during a teachers’ protest in Bihar is going viral on social media.

Tejashwi went to Eco Park to meet TET qualified job aspirants on Wednesday night. "As we all knew that these job aspirants had faced a brutal lathicharge on Tuesday evening in Patna, we went to meet them at Eco Park. When we spoke to Patna DM Chandrasekhar Singh, he behaved rudely until I disclosed my identity," Tejashwi said on Thursday.

The Bihar opposition leader is seen talking to Patna DM on phone while surrounded by protesting teachers on the spot. Yadav is heard questioning the chief officials saying "Will they need to keep asking for permission daily? There has been a lathi charge, their food has been thrown away, they were driven away...Now they are all scattered. Some of them are here with me at ECO Park"

He further said, "Whatsapp kara dete hai inka application (I will send you their application by WhatsApp. You please allow them."

Singh then said he would look into the matter. The RJD MLA replied "Kab tak bataiye ga?" The officer shouted saying "Kab tak matlab? You will question me?"

The RJD leader replied calmly saying "Hum Tejashwi Yadav bol rahe hai, DM Sahab."

After a pause and a sudden change in tone, Singh replied "OK, sir" and the protesting teachers laughed at the officer.

"This is an example of how bureaucrats are behaving with the common people of Bihar. We have time and again raised the issue of the arrogant behaviour of bureaucrats. They do not even listen to public representatives. This has been proven again with the arrogant reply of the Patna DM," Tejashwi said.

(With IANS inputs)