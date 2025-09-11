RJD leader Rajkumar Rai shot dead in Bihar; his sister warns of protests, says 'not perform the last rites until...'

SP East Parichay Kumar confirmed that CCTV footage from the area shows two criminals involved in the attack. Six bullet shells have been recovered from the scene. Sheela Devi, the sister of deceased demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible for her brother's killing.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rajkumar Rai, also known as Aala Rai, was gunned down in Patna's Munna Chak area under Chitragupt Nagar police station, according to Parichay Kumar, SP East. According to police, Rai was shot by criminals who were chasing him in an ambush.



RJD leader shot dead



"The deceased, a resident of Vaishali Raghopur, currently lived in Munna Chak, had returned from some work in a four-wheeler and started buying some food items from a hotel in the street just before his house, when the criminals fired six bullets at him, due to which he fell on the ground. On receiving the information of the incident, the Chitragupt Nagar police station, located at a distance of a few steps, reached the spot," Parichay Kumar said. Rai was quickly shifted to PMCH hospital, where doctors declared him dead.



SP East Parichay Kumar confirmed that CCTV footage from the area shows two criminals involved in the attack. Six bullet shells have been recovered from the scene. He said, “The deceased was associated with a political party and also had some land-related business."Currently, Eastern SP Parichay Kumar, ASP Sadar Shri Abhinav, Kankarbagh police station in-charge Abhay Kumar, along with Chitragupt Nagar police station in-charge, are investigating the case.



Rajkumar Rai's sister warns of protests



Sheela Devi, the sister of deceased Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rajkumar Rai, on Thursday demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible for her brother's killing. She warned that family members would block roads and gherao the Chitragupta Nagar police station if the accused were not arrested. "The incident happened around 9:00 PM. They shot him dead after firing multiple rounds. I appeal to the administration to arrest the accused. If there is no arrest, we will block the road and gherao the police station. We will not perform the last rites until arrests are made. My brother was innocent, and he was killed in cold blood. It was a planned murder," Devi told ANI. Rai, also known as Aala Rai, was gunned down on Wednesday night in Patna's Munna Chak area under Chitragupt Nagar police station, police said.



According to Patna East Superintendent of Police (SP) Parichay Kumar, Rai was ambushed by two assailants while returning home."The deceased, a resident of Vaishali Raghopur, who was currently living in Munna Chak, had returned from some work in a four-wheeler. He stopped to buy food near his house when the criminals fired six rounds at him, causing him to collapse. The local police, just a few steps away, reached the spot soon after," the SP said. Rai was rushed to PMCH, where doctors declared him dead. Police recovered six bullet shells from the scene. CCTV footage from the area confirmed the involvement of two assailants."The deceased was associated with a political party and also had some land-related business," the SP added. A case has been registered, and the police are further investigating the matter.





(With inputs from ANI)