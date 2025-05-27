Amid family rift, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has extended heartfelt congratulations to his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav, who was blessed with a son on Tuesday.

Amid family rift, RJD chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has extended heartfelt congratulations to his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav, who was blessed with a son on Tuesday. In a social media post that surprised many, Tej Pratap shared a photo of Tejashwi holding his newborn son and expressed joy over becoming an "elder father" (uncle).

"With the infinite grace and blessings of Shri Banke Bihari Ji, I have got the privilege of becoming an elder father on the arrival of the newborn. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to younger brother Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and Rajshree Yadav. My blessings and love to the nephew," wrote Tej Pratap.

Tejashwi and his wife welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Tuesday morning. The couple had earlier welcomed their first child, a daughter named Katyayani, in March 2023.

While the Yadav family is celebrating in Kolkata, where Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, and Misa Bharti have also gathered, Tej Pratap remains absent and isolated due to recent controversies.

Tej Pratap was expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal and family by his father, Lalu Prasad, for six years after photos of him with a woman, identified as Anushka Yadav, surfaced online. The viral images, which were perceived as a public acknowledgement of a long-standing relationship, sparked significant controversy.

In response, Tej Pratap claimed that his Facebook account was hacked and that the pictures circulating were morphed and misleading. He urged the public not to fall for what he described as rumours and conspiracies.

Despite the allegations and his current estrangement, his congratulatory message reflects a lingering emotional bond with his brother and the newborn nephew. Sources close to the family say there is pain behind the celebrations, especially given that the rift involves public accusations, emotional turmoil, and Tej Pratap's ongoing divorce case with his estranged wife, Aishwarya Rai.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency IANS).