Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has expelled Tej Pratap Yadav from the party for a period of six years. RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav took to social media platform 'X' to announce the expulsion of his elder son and former Bihar minister from the party.

In a post on 'X', Lalu Yadav wrote, "Ignoring moral values ​​in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behavior of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values ​​and traditions. Therefore, due to the above circumstances, I remove him from the party and family. From now on, he will not have any role of any kind in the party and family. He is expelled from the party for 6 years."

The RJD chief further added that Tej Pratap Yadav is capable of catering to good and bad for himself. "All those who will have relations with him should take their own decisions. I have always been an advocate of public shame in public life. The obedient members of the family have adopted and followed this idea in public life. Thank you", he said in the post.

The announcement follows Tej Pratap's purported revelation of his personal life on Saturday, i.e., May 25 -- a Facebook post (later deleted) made by his official handle mentioned that Tej Pratap had been in a relationship with a woman named Anushka Yadav for the past 12 years.

However, Tej Pratap later claimed that he had not made such posts and that his Facebook account was hacked. In a post on 'X', the former RJD leader claimed that his social media account was hacked and his pictures were "wrongly edited" to harass him and his family.

"My social media platforms have been hacked and my pictures are being wrongly edited to harass and defame me and my family members. I appeal to my well-wishers and followers to be cautious and not pay heed to any rumours", he wrote.

Pertinent to note that Bihar will be undergoing assembly polls by the end of this year. As the ruling JDU-BJP seeks another term in the office, the RJD toils hard to capture its lost power in the state.