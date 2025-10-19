FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

RJD ex-candidate tears kurta, breaks down outside Lalu Yadav's residence after denied ticket, makes BIG allegation of party demanding Rs 2 crore for..., WATCH VIDEO

As speculations of internal rift in Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) ahead of Bihar elections widen, many RJD candidates are expressing discomfort after they were denied tickets. Ex- RJD candidate from Madhuban assembly seat, did a unique protest against RJD.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 09:47 PM IST

RJD ex-candidate tears kurta, breaks down outside Lalu Yadav's residence after denied ticket, makes BIG allegation of party demanding Rs 2 crore for..., WATCH VIDEO
TRENDING NOW

As speculations of internal rift in Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) ahead of Bihar elections widen, many RJD candidates are expressing discomfort after they were denied tickets to contest from their respective constituencies. 

On Sunday, former RJD candidate from Madhuban assembly seat, Madan Shah did a unique protest against RJD.The Madhuban ticket has been given to Santosh Kushwaha.

In his 'Kurta-phad' protest, he tore his kurta outside Rabri Devi's residence. He was seen crying by rolling on the streets. He also made big allegations on RJD. He said, 'Lalu Prasad Yadav promised to give me a ticket for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.'

"I come from a very educated family, which has 10 doctors. I have worked for Lalu Yadav's party since 1990. We have been treated unfairly. Tejashwi Yadav did not give me a ticket. The tickets were sold at Rs 2.70 crore. RJD leader Sanjay Yadav had demanded Rs 2.7 crore, and when I refused to pay, the party ticket was given to someone else," he alleged.

Who is Madan Shah?

Madan Sah contested the 2020 Assembly elections from Madhuban on RJD's ticket, where he was defeated by Rana BJP's Randhir Singh by a margin of just 5,878 votes. After that defeat, the party encouraged him and promised him a chance next time. However, during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Madan Shah was accused of secretly aiding the NDA candidate instead of the RJD candidate. It is alleged that his role in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections resulted in JDU's Lovely Anand defeating RJD candidate Ritu Jaiswal by nearly 30,000 votes, adding to RJD's discontent with him.

Bihar elections 2025

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls will take place on November 6, and the second phase will happen on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14. This upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

