Leader of Opposition in Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday indicated that seat-sharing talks are nearing finalisation within the Mahagathbandhan led by RJD-Congress. What did he said?

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 11:40 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

RJD-Congress seat sharing finalised for upcoming Bihar elections? Tejashwi Yadav issues BIG statement, claims 'vote chori...'
Leader of Opposition in Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday indicated that seat-sharing talks are nearing finalisation within the Mahagathbandhan and announcements are expected soon

Yadav, who is in Vaishali for his ongoing Bihar Adhikar Yatra, also attacked the Election Commission and the BJP, alleging large-scale electoral malpractice in the previous polls and vowing to prevent any "dishonesty" in the upcoming elections.

"It will be very soon. We have no confusion here. Everything will be almost finalised. The announcement will be made soon...," he said on seat sharing.

"Everyone knows that last time there was not only vote chori but some of our seats were also stolen. The government was already being formed last time. But this time we will not allow dishonesty and this time we will form the government."

Citing what he described as "abundant evidence," the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister accused the Election Commission of siding with the BJP.

"There is abundant evidence. People have seen with their own eyes how the Election Commission helps the BJP. CCTV footage was seized in Chandigarh, and since then, the Election Commission has shut down the CCTV. They say the privacy of mothers and sisters is at stake. What nonsense is this, what arguments are they making? Everyone knows the Election Commission is acting as a cell of the BJP.

A day ago, sharing visuals from his rallies ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, RJD leader said that he is here for politics of "development, improvement, prosperity, and industries".
"I have come to do new politics. Where there is no talk of caste and religion, but rather of development, improvement, prosperity, and industries in every sector. There is a discussion on increasing per capita income and per capita investment in Bihar. Where positivity, creativity, progressiveness, and qualitative change form the basis of politics," Yadav said.

The RJD leader, who has launched a state-wide campaign ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, posted videos from his recent rallies, including one in Khagaria district. He claimed that the present political battle in Bihar is a struggle for the future of the youth and farmers

"This is a fight of the farmer's sweat, the labourer's hard work, and the unemployed youth's future... and this is a do-or-die battle, and I will not rest until I lead Bihar to victory," he wrote.

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi alleged that the CM is disconnected from the aspirations of Bihar's youth and is surrounded by "retired officers" and "tired leaders.

"The youth of Bihar have united for change, rights, and economic revolution. A Chief Minister who is not aware of the dreams, expectations, and hopes of the youth cannot formulate policies that are beneficial for them. Such a Chief Minister who is surrounded by retired officers and tired leaders can never understand the aspirations of students and youth," Tejashwi Yadav wrote in an X post.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by Congress and RJD, is gearing up to challenge the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)], in the upcoming state elections scheduled for later this year.

(With ANI Inputs)

