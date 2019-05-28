RJD alleges 'conspiracy' in Lok Sabha election defeat, forms 3-member committee to investigate

RJD has formed a 3 member committee to look into their election defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has formed a three-member committee to look into their election defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. Tejaswhi Yadav, son of the party president Rahul Gandhi who is de facto chief of the party in his absence. is likely to continue as the leader of the opposition (LoP) till the 2020 Vidhan Sabha elections, the party has decided.

The decision was taken in a party meeting on Tuesday where all the Lok Sabha candidates and big party leaders were present. The party believes that 'conspiracy' played a part in their miserable performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

The decision comes at a time when party MLA Maheshwar Prasad Yadav publicly denounced the father-son duo of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejaswi Yadav for party's dismal performance in the elections.

“I would request Tejashwi Yadav to resign from his post of LoP taking moral responsibility of the Lok Sabha poll debacle and appoint any other senior party leader hailing from a caste other than Yadav to the post, failing which the party will have to face crushing defeat in 2020 assembly elections,” he said.

In Bihar, the mahagathbandhan or grand alliance – comprising the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Lok Samata Party, Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Vikassheel Insaan Party - was able to win only one seat in Kishanganj in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

In Bihar, 40 seats in the Lok Sabha were up for grabs. RJD will not have a single member in the Lok Sabha.

In 2014,the party managed to win only 4 seats.

The BJP-Janata Dal (United) alliance swept the Bihar Lok Sabha elections, winning 39 out of 40 seats.

" The committee will submit it's report in one week", RJD leader, Jagada Nand Singh said.

He further added, " The Mahagathbandhan will sit for a meeting to discuss the election defeat at 2 pm tomorrow following which the RJD's legislators will sit for a meeting at 4 pm tomorrow."

" The3 member committee includes Abdul Bari Siddiqui, Jagada Nand Singh and Alok Mehta", RJD leader, Ram Chandra Purve said.