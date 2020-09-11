Rivalling Google Android, Huawei's HarmonyOS coming to smartphones; Some EMUI 11 phones will be able to install OS

HarmonyOS is available for wearables, smart TVs, car infotainment systems

Huawei Technologies has officially unveiled HarmonyOS 2.0 and stated that it will power smartphones in 2021.

However, reports state that a new smartphone need not be bought to make the switch to the new operating system.

“Yes, devices running the new distributed-technology based EMUI 11 will be eligible for upgrade to Harmony OS in the future,” a Huawei representative to Android Authority.

However, at this time everything is sketchy considering that its still not known whether a user can roll back to the Android-based EMUI after trying Huawei's in-house operating system.

Reports state that it would still take a year for flagship Huawei P40 phones to install a new operating system.

HarmonyOS is available for wearables, smart TVs, car infotainment systems as of now. From next year onwards it will be rolled into mid-tier devices with up to 4 GB of RAM till April, and after October 2020, it will be opened up to devices with more than 4 GB.

Developers will get a head start as they will get access to a beta version of HarmonyOS for smartphones this December.