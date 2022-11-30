Search icon
Rivaba vs Naynaba in Ravindra Jadeja's family: Who is supporting whom in Gujarat’s Jamnagar North

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s family members are taking opposite stances as his wife Rivaba is set to contest in the Gujarat elections in 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 10:16 AM IST

Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja (File photo)

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja is all set to contest in the upcoming Gujarat elections 2022 from the North Jamnagar seat, and a row has erupted inside the Jadeja family, as the family remains split into two.

While the cricketer’s wife – Rivaba Jadeja – is contesting the elections from the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), another member from her marital family is contesting the Gujarat polls from the opposition party – Congress.

Ravindra Jadeja’s sister and Rivaba’s sister-in-law Naynaba is a member of the Congress party and is campaigning for the opposition in Gujarat for the upcoming elections. The cricketer’s father is also supporting his daughter, and campaigning for his Congress party.

Rivaba’s sister-in-law Naynaba has launched a major anti-Rivaba campaign in North Jamnagar, while her father-in-law is backing the campaign. Meanwhile, Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja has been standing firmly beside his wife, supporting the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

While Ravindra Jadeja has been starring in BJP posters in Gujarat in support of his wife, his father and sister are running the campaign for the opposition party Congress, slamming Rivaba and trying to sway her potential voters in North Jamnagar.

Ravindra Jadeja’s father Anuridhsinh Jadeja can be seen in a video asking people to vote for Congress in the Jamnagar North constituency in the upcoming elections. As per news agency IANS, he urged people to vote for the Congress candidate Dipendrasinh Jadeja.

The cricketer’s father said, “I urge you to vote for Congress candidate Bipendra Singh Jadeja. He makes me think of my younger brother. I especially appeal to Rajput voters to vote for Bhupendra Singh.”

The Gujarat elections 2022 are set to take place in two phases on December 1 and December 5, while the results of the same will be declared on December 8. The BJP is currently in power in Gujarat, while the Aam Aadmi Party has been campaigning furiously against them.

