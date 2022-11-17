Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Rivaba Jadeja, Ravindra Jadeja net worth: Cars, shops, houses, restaurants owned by Gujarat's power couple

Ravindra Jadeja and Rivaba Jadeja got married in 2016.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 07:10 PM IST

Rivaba Jadeja, Ravindra Jadeja net worth: Cars, shops, houses, restaurants owned by Gujarat's power couple
Rivaba Jadeja's total assets are worth Rs 97.25 crore, including the cricketer's property.

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Rivaba Jadeja from Gujarat's Jamnagar North district for the state's assembly elections. She is a mechanical engineer by education. She is also the wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja. She is 32 years old.

Ravindra Jadeja and Rivaba Jadeja got married in 2016. Ravindra is one of the most successful all-rounders in world cricket. He comes from a humble background but now has total assets of Rs 70.48 crore.

Rivaba Jadeja's total assets are Rs 97.25 crore, including the cricketer's property.

She has movable assets worth Rs 64.3 crore. Her own assets are worth Rs 57.60 lakh. Her husband's total assets are Rs 37.43 crore. HUF is Rs 26.25 crore.

She has no immovable assets. However, her husband has total immovable assets worth Rs 33.05 crore. This includes shops and commercial markets in Gujarat and Jamnagar and a 50 percent stake in Jaddu's Food Field restaurant. They have six houses in Rajkot, Jamnagar, and Ahmedabad.

Ravindra Jadeja owns a Volkswagen Polo GT, Ford Endeavour and Audi Q7.

She is the daughter of businessman Hardev Singh Solanki. Her mother’s name is Prafullaba Solanki. She studied Mechanical Engineering at the Atmiya Institute of Technology and Science.

Rivaba is the niece of Congress politician Hari Singh Solanki.

Also read: Rivaba Jadeja-Ravindra Jadeja's was arranged love at first sight: Cricketer received THIS car as a wedding gift

She joined the BJP in 2019. Before that, she was appointed as the chief of the women’s wing of the right-wing group, Karni Sena.

Rivaba Jadeja was reportedly the friend of Jadeja’s sister. Their marriage was arranged by their families.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
PKL 2022 day 2: Top 5 players to watch out for in tonight's triple panga in Pro Kabaddi
High Cholesterol: Eat these fruits to keep your cholesterol low
Goodbye star Rashmika Mandanna dazzles in blue sharara, seeks blessing at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara
Ponniyin Selvan 1, Brahmastra, RRR: Films earning more than Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office
Low-calorie snack option: Check 6 amazing health benefits of munching on makhana
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Happy International Students' Day: WhatsApp, wishes, quotes and status
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.