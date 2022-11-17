Rivaba Jadeja, Ravindra Jadeja net worth: Cars, shops, houses, restaurants owned by Gujarat's power couple

Rivaba Jadeja's total assets are worth Rs 97.25 crore, including the cricketer's property.

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Rivaba Jadeja from Gujarat's Jamnagar North district for the state's assembly elections. She is a mechanical engineer by education. She is also the wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja. She is 32 years old.

Ravindra Jadeja and Rivaba Jadeja got married in 2016. Ravindra is one of the most successful all-rounders in world cricket. He comes from a humble background but now has total assets of Rs 70.48 crore.

Rivaba Jadeja's total assets are Rs 97.25 crore, including the cricketer's property.

She has movable assets worth Rs 64.3 crore. Her own assets are worth Rs 57.60 lakh. Her husband's total assets are Rs 37.43 crore. HUF is Rs 26.25 crore.

She has no immovable assets. However, her husband has total immovable assets worth Rs 33.05 crore. This includes shops and commercial markets in Gujarat and Jamnagar and a 50 percent stake in Jaddu's Food Field restaurant. They have six houses in Rajkot, Jamnagar, and Ahmedabad.

Ravindra Jadeja owns a Volkswagen Polo GT, Ford Endeavour and Audi Q7.

She is the daughter of businessman Hardev Singh Solanki. Her mother’s name is Prafullaba Solanki. She studied Mechanical Engineering at the Atmiya Institute of Technology and Science.

Rivaba is the niece of Congress politician Hari Singh Solanki.

She joined the BJP in 2019. Before that, she was appointed as the chief of the women’s wing of the right-wing group, Karni Sena.

Rivaba Jadeja was reportedly the friend of Jadeja’s sister. Their marriage was arranged by their families.