INDIA

Gujarat Cabinet Reshuffle: Rivaba Jadeja becomes MoS, gets responsibility of this ministry

Rivaba Jadeja is a BJP MLA from Jamnagar North. She joined the BJP in 2019 and has now become a Minister of State (MoS) in the new Gujarat cabinet.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 09:54 PM IST

Gujarat Cabinet Reshuffle: Rivaba Jadeja becomes MoS, gets responsibility of this ministry
Rivaba Jadeja Ministry: Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja, wife of wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, has been included in the new Gujarat cabinet. She has been given the responsibility of Primary, Secondary and Adult Education. The Jamnagar North MLA is part of the new 25-member cabinet that took oath on Friday.

The Gujarat government allocated portfolios of all 25 state ministers hours after the announcement of the new cabinet. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel keeps the General Administration, Administrative Reforms and Training and other departments. While Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi retained the key Home Ministry.

Who is Rivaba Jadeja?

Rivaba Jadeja is a BJP MLA from Jamnagar North. She joined the BJP in 2019 and later became the party’s candidate from Jamnagar North in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections. Her husband, Ravindra Jadeja, also campaigned for her during the polls, where she won the seat with a lead of more than 50,000 votes. Rivaba married cricketer Ravindra in 2016. The couple has a daughter, Nidhyana.

25 ministers

Of the 25 ministers now in the council of ministers, nine are of cabinet rank, three MoS with independent charge and 13 MoS. The CM dropped 10 ministers in the reshuffle, including senior leaders like industries minister Balwantsinh Rajput, agriculture minister Raghavji Patel, social justice and empowerment minister Bhanuben Babariya and forest and environment minister Mulu Bera.

READ | Gujarat New Cabinet Portfolio: CM Bhupendra Patel keeps general admin, Rivaba Jadeja gets...; check full list here

