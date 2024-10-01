Twitter
Ritu Agarwal and Laxmi Agarwal Inspire at Energy Queens Retreat 2024

Together, they created an unforgettable experience of empowerment, resilience, and inspiration for the attendees during their session.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 04:34 PM IST

The Energy Queens Retreat (EQR) 2024 in Goa was a powerful event that brought together women from all walks of life to embrace their inner strength and unlock their full potential. What made this year’s retreat particularly special was the coming together of two extraordinary women—the host - Ritu Agarwal, founder of the Energy Queens Hub (EQH) and I Deserve Life Systems, and Laxmi Agarwal, a renowned activist and survivor of an acid attack. Together, they created an unforgettable experience of empowerment, resilience, and inspiration for the attendees during their session.

Hosted at the serene Radisson Blu Hotel in South Goa, the three-day retreat was packed with interactive sessions, personal stories, and deep discussions on how women can break free from societal constraints and embrace their own energy. Ritu and Laxmi shared the stage on the second day, captivating the audience with their journey of overcoming adversity and using their personal experiences to inspire change.

Empowerment Through Energy: Ritu’s Message to Women

Ritu Agarwal, known for her transformative work in helping women master their energy, addressed the participants on the importance of taking charge of one’s life. "Energy is everything. When you learn to harness it, you can overcome any obstacle," Ritu said during the opening session. “As women, we often put ourselves last—caring for others and meeting endless demands. But to truly thrive, we need to embrace our inner energy, elevate ourselves, and live with balance and purpose.”

Through her signature Energy Queens Retreat, Ritu has helped thousands of women shift from surviving to thriving by empowering them with tools to achieve health, wealth, and happiness. This year’s retreat emphasized the importance of creating a life of abundance, freedom, and clarity—a message that resonated deeply with the attendees.

Laxmi Agarwal: The Power of Resilience

Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor and advocate, took the stage alongside Ritu to share her own journey of resilience. Her powerful story moved the audience as she spoke about turning pain into strength. “The secret to my courage is my positivity and your love.” Laxmi said. “The love and admiration from everyone around me has been the sweetest revenge for me.” 

Laxmi’s story of survival and her fight for justice was very inspiring for the women in the room. She emphasized the importance of self-love and inner strength, urging the participants to never give up on themselves. 

Inspiring a New Generation of Energy Queens

The conversation between Ritu and Laxmi was a highlight of the retreat, as they both reflected on how their journeys, though different, intersected in their mission to empower women. They urged the participants to not only embrace their power but also support one another on their paths to success.

“Empowerment is not just about you; it’s about lifting up others along the way,” Ritu said as the audience nodded in agreement. “When we come together as a community, as Energy Queens, we can create an unstoppable force of positive change, because once a woman decides to do something, she can achieve anything.”

The retreat also featured a range of workshops, from mindfulness practices to leadership strategies, all designed to help women break free from limiting beliefs and step into their true potential. Attendees left with renewed confidence and actionable steps to build lives filled with purpose, balance, and abundance.

