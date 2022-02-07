Risk of devastating floods to increase in coastal areas of India, warns study

Scientists have been warning about climate change and its impact on the environment for several years now. Scientists are of the opinion that due to global warming, many threats related to the environment can be seen in the future.

A new study has now said that due to climate change some unusual activities can be seen in the coastal areas of ​​India including the Bay of Bengal, South China Sea and Indian Ocean. The findings of the study have been published in the journal 'Climate Dynamics' Springer.

The study states that the strong winds will affect the coastal areas of India's east and west coast and countries bordering the Indian Ocean, which will have an impact on coastal flooding and shoreline changes. This new study may increase the concerns of people living in and around the cities along the coast.

Because of climate change these areas are already at risk of devastating floods. Increased sea wave movement can increase the risk of flooding, as well as affect shoreline configuration. Because of this, infrastructure can be damaged.

Saltwater infiltration into groundwater could lead to destruction of crops and human populations can be affected with a range of social and economic consequences. According to this study, maximum strong wind and wave activities will be seen in the Southern part of Indian Ocean region during June-July-August and September-October-November.

Areas of the central Bay of Bengal will face higher winds by end-century projections. The waves will intensify to about 1 meter over Southern Indian Ocean and 0.4 meters in areas of North Indian Ocean, North-West Arabian Sea, North-East Bay of Bengal and South China Sea.

The research took into account two different greenhouse gas emission scenarios. The project is called RCP 4.5 and RCP 8.5 by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).