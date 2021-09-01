Rising GDP means Gas-Diesel-Petrol: Rahul Gandhi's jibe at Centre

Rahul Gandhi said that only 4-5 industrialist friends of PM Modi are getting the benefit of demonetisation.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday once again targeted the central government on the issue of inflation, saying that the people of the country are troubled by the rising prices of petrol and diesel. He said that firstly, filling fuel directly in the vehicle puts a burden on the public, and secondly, due to the cost of petrol and diesel, transportation becomes expensive, leading to a rise in prices of other things.

Rahul Gandhi said that only 4-5 industrialist friends of PM Modi are getting the benefit of demonetisation. He added that it is said that the GDP of the country is increasing but in reality, the prices of gas, diesel and petrol are increasing. Oil prices are continuously decreasing in the international market, despite this, the prices of petrol and diesel are increasing in our country. Today, the properties of India are being sold but the question is where is this money going, he asked.

The Congress leader alleged that the voice of the people is being suppressed, not allowing discussion in Parliament, which is increasing the anger among the people. Rahul Gandhi said that from farmers to labourers, small businessmen, salaried class, government employees and honest industrialists, demonetisation happened. But monetization has happened for 4-5 friends of PM Modi and there have been frequent economic transfers.

Rahul Gandhi asked that the government should tell where Rs 23 lakh crore is that the central government has earned from the prices of petrol, diesel and gas since 2014. When the UPA was out of power in 2014, an LPG cylinder was priced at Rs 410 and today it costs Rs 885, an increase of 116 per cent. Similarly, petrol of Rs 71 per litre in 2014 has reached Rs 101 per litre today, he said.

BJP has hit back on Rahul Gandhi's statement. Party spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the growth in the Congress government had stopped due to corruption and wrong policies. During that time the government could not take decisions and now Rahul Gandhi is spreading confusion. Sambit said that Rahul Gandhi must have suffered a lot during demonetisation, so till now he is not able to forget, the people of the country are watching everything.