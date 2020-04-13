Rising COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad is a serious concern, admits Telangana CM KC Rao

In an important development, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao instructed officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation concerned to pay more attention to Hyderabad city as there is a significant number of coronavirus patients in the region.

Rao suggested that Hyderabad city should be divided into zones and each zone should be treated as one unit and have a special officer.

In a high-level meeting held at Pragati Bhavan, the office and the residence of the CM, he advised officials to convey people on the ground to be more cautious in wake of the rising number of positive cases within the state and in the neighbouring states. He instructed the medical and health department to be more vigilant.

"More cases are getting registered in the Greater Hyderabad area. In Hyderabad, there are more chances of the people with positive cases quickly spreading it to others. Hence, there should be a special strategy for Hyderabad. Divide 17 Circles in the city as 17 units. In every unit, appoint a special medical officer, municipal officer, police officer, and revenue officer. The entire Municipal administration department should involve themselves in the prevention of coronavirus. Till date, there is only one DM&HO in Hyderabad City. Appoint senior medical officers to the 17 Circles” the CM told officials.

"Manage these centres more effectively. Do not allow people from the containment centre to go out and don’t allow others to enter into these centres. Appoint a Special Nodal Officer and police officer at the centres. Under their supervision, maintain a strict vigil. The government machinery should supply the essential commodities to the people in these centres,” the CM added.

In response, the officials informed the minister that all laboratories and hospitals are ready to deal with the situation. They also said that sufficient measures have been taken up and the infrastructure is ready to conduct 1000 to 1100 tests every day.

32 new positive cases of coronavirus and one death took were reported on Monday in Telangana.

Till April 13, there are 246 containment centres in Telangana and 126 of them are in Hyderabad alone.