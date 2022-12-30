Rishabh Pant's two over-speeding fines still due: Report

Rishabh Pant, an Indian cricket player, was travelling from Rorkee to Delhi in the early hours of December 30 when he was injured in a terrible accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The accident occurred just before the New Year. Rishabh Pant, the wicket-keeper for the Indian cricket team, reportedly had a collision with a road divider in his car.

Pant lost control of the Mercedes SUV due to dozing, and it caught on fire. After the terrible incident, videos and CCTV footage were posted online. Despite the tragic incident the cricketer miraculously survived, it has been reported that he has received multiple challans for speeding. In Uttar Pradesh, the cricketer allegedly received a challan not once, but twice, for exceeding the speed limit.

The cricketer Pant has also received notices from the Uttar Pradesh Police Traffic Directorate regarding the need to deposit the challan's full amount. The notice states that Rishabh Pant's Mercedes (DL10CN1717) broke the traffic laws on February 22 at 11:30 p.m, Aaj Tak reported. The vehicle travelling at an excessive rate of speed was recorded by the roadside cameras. A fine of Rs 2,000 notice was issued to Pant in relation to this under the Motor Vehicle Act, and it is still pending.

On another occasion, the cricketer's car again went over the speed limit on May 25 in the evening. The cricketer Pant was then sent another notice for Rs 2,000. The amount of both challans' outstanding balances has not yet been deposited, according to the Transport Department of the UP Government.

Near Roorkee, at Mohammadpur Jat, this incident occurred. After the collision, Rishabh Pant broke the windscreen and emerged. The locals supported him in this. After that, the car caught fire severely. After rescuing the hurt Pant, the locals dialled 108 to summon an ambulance, and Pant was taken to Saksham Hospital in Roorkee before being forwarded to Max Hospital in Dehradun.

Rishabh Pant, the accident victim, has stable condition despite injuries to his head, back, and legs, according to doctors. Rishabh Pant had a leg injury already. Many cricketers and celebrities took to social media after the tragic news of Rishab Pant's accident broke to pray for the cricketer's quick recovery.

