Rishabh Pant saw a pothole or ‘something black’: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday reached Max hospital Dehradun to meet cricketer Rishabh Pant days after he was severely injured in a major car accident. While earlier reports had suggested that Pant fell asleep on the wheel of his luxury car, recent reports including the the DDCA and locals of the area blamed potholes for the accident.

Talking to the media from the hospital where Pant is receiving treatment, Dhami said that the cricketer had told him that he saw a pothole in front or “something black”.

“Unka kehna tha ki kuchh aage kuch gaddha jaisa saamne aaya ya koi kali cheez dikhai dee, uske karan se pata nai chala ki kab kaise gadi kaise aage chali gayi (Pant has said that he encountered a pothole or some black thing in front after which he didn’t realise where the car went ahead,” Dhami told the media.

Meanwhile, Dhami said that the Uttarakhand government will be honouring the Haryana Roadways driver Sushil Kumar and conductor Paramjit who had rescued the cricketer from his car before it erupted into flames. The good samaritan duo will be conferred with honour for their bravery on Republic Day, January 26, 2023.

"By saving the life of the cricketer at the risk of their own lives, the Haryana Roadways driver and conductor have set an example for others. The state government will honour them on January 26," Dhami was earlier quoted to have said at an event.

