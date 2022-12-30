Rishabh Pant accident: Meet Sushil, Haryana bus driver who dragged cricketer away from burning Mercedes

Rishabh Pant wanted to surprise his mother with his visit ahead of new year.

Rishab Pant's car met with an accident on Friday. He received injuries to his head, back and knee. Pant's accident took place near Roorkee's Mohammadpur Jat area. A bus driver saved him. He took Pant away from the car and took him to hospital.

Pant was going to his hometown, Roorkee, from Delhi. He dozed off and his car hit a divider. Pant himself kicked the windscreen off and came out of the car. The first person to come for his help was the bus driver named Sushil. He is a driver for the Haryana Roadways.

When the accident took place, the bus Susheel was driving was behind the car. As soon as the accident took place, he called the 112 emergency number and took the man to hospital.

He said when he reached the site of the accident, a man was lying close to the car that had caught fire. He thought he would not survive the accident.

It was Susheel who dragged Rishab Pant away from the car. He then asked if anyone else was inside the car.

Pant told the driver that he was Rishab Pant, the cricketer. However, Susheel doesn't follow cricketers so he didn't know who he was, reported Aaj Tak.

It was Susheel who took Pant to hospital. He even covered him with his shawl as Pant wasn't wearing anything warm.

Moments after the accident, the Mercedes car caught wire and within minutes, was completely gutted.

When Pant reached the hospital, he was completely conscious.

Pant has a ligament tear on his right knee. He also has blunt trauma injuries to his head.

It may take two to six months for ligament injuries to heal completely.

Pant is the Indian cricket team's main wicketkeeper. The 25-year-old is also an explosive batsman.