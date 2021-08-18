Trending#

Rise in post-COVID Tuberculosis cases in Karnataka: State asks recovered people to take voluntary TB tests

Updated: Aug 18, 2021, 11:02 AM IST

In view of the rising cases of Tuberculosis (TB) in the state among patients recovered from COVID-19, Karnataka is urging people to come forward and get tested for the lung disease.  

Karnataka state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has urged COVID-19 recovered people to take voluntary tests for TB, “People recovered from COVID-19 should get themselves voluntarily evaluated for TB. If it is detected at an early-stage treatment will become easier.”

The state has also initiated a TB test drive which will go on until the end of August.

Karnataka has over 28 lakh people who have recovered from a COVID-19 infection. The minister said that the state has launched a test drive because both COVID-19 and TB infect the lungs. The state wants to ensure that such TB cases are detected as early as possible.

Karnataka has also launched the 'Aryogya Nandana' for children amid fears of  an incoming third wave.

The Minister said that the initiative seeks to identify children who have weak immunity and comorbidities. The state will ensure the nutrition and supplements for boosting immunity of these young citizens. Dr Sudhakar said the state will take all needed precautionary measures to monitor the health of the children identified under the programme.