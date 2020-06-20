'Rise above petty politics': Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi over comments on India-China border conflict

Headlines

Meet man who runs Rs 7,604 crore company, part of Rs 33,040 crore turnover business

Virat Kohli’s new look ahead of Asia Cup 2023 goes viral, see pics here

Sunny Deol breaks silence on reports of charging Rs 50 crore for next film after Gadar 2: 'Logon ka nazariya...'

G20 summit in Delhi: Know date, theme, venue, members, invitees and all other details here

Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya: Shah Rukh Khan shares glimpse of his sassy moves in Jawan's new song, fans call him 'rockstar'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who runs Rs 7,604 crore company, part of Rs 33,040 crore turnover business

Virat Kohli’s new look ahead of Asia Cup 2023 goes viral, see pics here

Sunny Deol breaks silence on reports of charging Rs 50 crore for next film after Gadar 2: 'Logon ka nazariya...'

Health benefits of cinnamon tea

Weight loss: 7 Probiotic foods for weight loss

7 Home remedies for sore throat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

ISRO Chief Gives Major Update On Chandrayaan 3 And Gaganyaan Mission

Watch: Pragati Maidan In Delhi Illuminates Ahead Of G20 Summit

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO Official Briefs On Ongoing Experiments, Says 10 Days Left, Race Against Time Now

Sunny Deol breaks silence on reports of charging Rs 50 crore for next film after Gadar 2: 'Logon ka nazariya...'

Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya: Shah Rukh Khan shares glimpse of his sassy moves in Jawan's new song, fans call him 'rockstar'

Editor of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan tweets, deletes, then retweets trailer's BTS glimpse, angry fans say 'don't play games'

HomeIndia

India

'Rise above petty politics': Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi over comments on India-China border conflict

The video of the father`s message came within a day after Gandhi tweeted a video of the same man seen narrating a conversation with his son who recounted how he was injured in the clash with Chinese soldiers at the Line of Actual Control (LAC

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 20, 2020, 01:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that he should rise above petty politics. Gandhi had been attacking the government over the situation at the India-China border after clashes in Ladakh in which 20 Indian soldiers laid down their lives.

Shah tweeted a video of the father of an injured soldier lashing out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi advising the Wayanad MP to not "indulge in politics".

"A brave armyman`s father speaks and he has a very clear message for Mr. Rahul Gandhi. At a time when the entire nation is united, Mr Rahul Gandhi should also rise above petty politics and stand in solidarity with national interest," Shah tweeted along with a video.

In a video message that has gone viral on social media, the father of the injured soldier is heard saying "The Indian Army is a strong army and can defeat China. Rahul Gandhi do not indulge in politics in this...my son fought in the army and will continue fighting in the army. I pray to God that he gets better soon."

The video of the father`s message came within a day after Gandhi tweeted a video of the same man seen narrating a conversation with his son who recounted how he was injured in the clash with Chinese soldiers at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Rahul Gandhi has been posting regularly on Twitter on the face-off in Ladakh.

Earlier on Saturday, he tweeted, "PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese: Why were our soldiers killed? Where were they killed?"

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

India's most successful actor has earned Rs 8000 crore at box office; it's not SRK, Salman, Aamir, Rajinikanth, Prabhas

Delhi traffic news: Police to hold 'carcade' rehearsal on Sunday, check advisory here

Steve Jobs' handwritten Apple-1 advertisement sells for Rs 1.45 crore at auction

India's 'most mysterious village'? Why birds commit suicide here

Nuh Shobha Yatra: Heavy security in place, anti-riot vehicles, drones deployed

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE