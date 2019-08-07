Headlines

#RIPSushmaSwaraj: Throwback when Sushma Swaraj and her husband won internet with their 'witty' love

RIP Sushma Swaraj.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2019, 10:55 AM IST

There are few ministers who are universally loved and one of them is Sushma Swaraj who was always on hand to help out stranded Indians in any part of the world.  

Known for her wit & humour, Sushma Swaraj's social media presence was admired by many. Her quick responses, witty replies to trolls and her Twitter banters with her husband, Swaraj Kaushal were loved by people. 

Her devilish sense of humour, mocking those who write to her for problems which aren’t part of her domain – like non-working fridges or cars, was attention-grabbing. 

Apart from Sushma, there were a few times when her husband Swaraj Kaushal exhibited his wittiness and people found him equally promising.

Here's a throwback when Sushma Swaraj and her husband Swaraj Kaushal won the internet with their unique 'witty' love...

The iconic picture from Parliament House gate in 2016

A beautiful picture of Sushma Swaraj holding hand of her husband Swaraj Kaushal went viral on Social Media. "Together after many years - a chance meeting with @governorswaraj at the Parliament House gate today. /1", wrote Sushma while sharing the picture. 

 

Sushma married Swaraj Kaushal, a peer and fellow Supreme Court advocate and together they defended socialist George Fernandes. The couple married during the Emergency on July 13, 1975, and the marriage was reportedly backed by their law professor who thought the couple was meant for one another. The two have a daughter called Bansuri who is a graduate from Oxford University and a lawyer in London.


Why Sushma Swaraj doesn't follow her husband on Twitter

A Twitter user Shishir Nayak asked Sushma Swaraj, “Hi mam @SushmaSwaraj ji, @governorswaraj is following you on Twitter but you don’t follow him, Can I ask why with all respect?”

People expected Swaraj to come up with a sassy reply but this time her husband replied proactively and his tweet won many hearts. 


When a troll asked Swaraj Kaushal to 'beat her up'

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was trolled on Twitter of appeasing Muslims. Her husband Swaraj Kaushal tweeted a screenshot of a post by a Twitter user who asked him to teach the minister not to do Muslim appeasement.

Governor Swaraj criticized a Twitter user who had asked him to ‘beat Swaraj up and teach her not to appease Muslims’.

This appeared to have deeply moved Swaraj Kaushal who wrote on Twitter: “Your words have given us unbearable pain. Just to share with you, my mother died of cancer in 1993. Sushma was an MP and a former Education Minister. She lived in the hospital for a year. She refused to engage a medical attendant and attended on my dying mother personally. /1"

"Such was her devotion to the family. As per my father's wish, she lit my father's pyre. We adore her. Please do not use such words for her. We are the first generation in law and politics. We pray for nothing more than her life. Pls convey my profound regards to your wife. /2", he continued. 


When Governor Swaraj 'thanked' Sushma Swaraj for deciding not to contest elections

A four-time member of Lok Sabha and three-time of Rajya Sabha, she did not contest in 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing her bad health. When she broke this news many were shocked. Tweets and posts poured from allover but one reaction that caught everyone attention was Sushma Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal's reaction. He welcomed her decision not to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. 

"Madam - Thank you very much for your decision not to contest any more elections. I remember there came a time when even Milkha Singh stopped running", wrote Swaraj Kaushal. 

She was active till her last breath and her last tweet came on Tuesday after Parliament passed the bill to reorganise Jammu and Kashmir and resolution to repeal Article 370, a long-pending ideological demand of the party and its predecessor Jan Sangh. "Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," she tweeted hours before she passed away at AIIMS Delhi.

RIP Sushma Swaraj.

