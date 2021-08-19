Rift between RJD chief Jagdanand, Lalu's son Tej Pratap, Tejashwi says 'all will be fine'

Amid reports of a rift between Bihar's main opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Jagdanand Singh and National President Lalu Prasad's elder son and former Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has assured that everything will be fine.

"Everyone has different opinions. I only want to say that if I am here, state's party chief is here, everything will be fixed. Everything will be fine. I do not want to say much on this. We are doing our work," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters on being asked about the reported rift with Tej Pratap.

Tej Pratap had on Wednesday slammed the Jagadanand Singh after the decision was taken to remove Akash Yadav.

"After consulting advisors from outside, the party chief forgot that a party is run on its Constitution and the RJD's Constitution says that without giving notice, you cannot remove any office-bearer of the party. What happened today is against the Constitution of the RJD," Tej Pratap tweeted in Hindi.

Tej Pratap has also demanded action against Singh while adding that he will not participate in any activity if no action is taken.

Briefing media persons, Yadav said, "He (RJD Bihar President Jagdanand Singh) thinks that it is his party. The Party constitution was not followed. Why was no notice issued to our student leaders? He should also ask before taking any decision. I am also Lalu Yadav's son. By saying 'Who's Tej Pratap Yadav', is he trying to blackmail us? They just want to break our 'Krishna-Arjun Jodi'."

"I urge my father Lalu Prasad Yadav also to act against him, if there is no action taken, I won't be participating in any party activities," he added.

Singh, who reached the RJD office after a long time, gave this responsibility to Gagan Kumar while removing RJD president Akash Yadav, who is considered close to Tej Pratap, from the post. However, Jagdanand also says that the post of student RJD president was vacant, on which the appointment has been made. He has kept silent about the Akash. But after this action, Tej Pratap got furious.

Jagdanand Singh is one of the senior leaders of the state and close to Lalu Prasad Yadav. But Tej Pratap Yadav has opened a front against the RJD president for some time.