Rick-Show: This autorickshaw magically transforms into a theatre

We have seen three-wheelers carrying several items, luggage and also ferrying people. But have you heard about this auto-rickshaw called ‘Rick-Show’ which magically transforms into a cinema theatre?

This three-wheeler carries a screen projector and speakers and shows French films in an open-air environment.

Recently, the three-wheeler carrying the cine-box was in the courtyard of Park Mansions off Park Street in Kolkata as part of ‘Bonjour India’ festival between April 29 and May 1, 2022.

Rick-Show

The Rick-Show is a mobile cinema transported by an auto-rickshaw. It was imagined by the French artist Le Gentil Garcon. The idea was born in 2020 when the Alliance Francaise de Trivandrum invited him to design a work of art for the public space.

The mobile cinema project was organised by Alliance Francaise, an organisation that aims to promote French culture around the world, as part of ‘Bonjour India’ which is an annual festival that celebrates French and Indian cultures.

Bonjour India celebrated 75 years of India’s Independence and 75 years of the establishment of Indo-French diplomatic relations, a milestone moment in any nation’s history.

“It is a great opportunity for us to organise Rick-show, the fifth event of Bonjour India at the Park Mansions, which has become the European Cultural Hub in Kolkata,” Nicolas Facino, the Director of Alliance française du Bengale, had told news agency PTI.

