India

Who are the richest and poorest candidates to contest in the Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023?

The Association for Democratic Reforms report uncovers that 230 sitting MLAs in Madhya Pradesh own average assets valued at ₹ 10.76 crore.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

According to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report released last month, about 186 (81%) of the present MLAs in Madhya Pradesh are crorepatis, which contrasts with the rough figure of per capita income of a common man in Mp- Rs 1,40,583 or Rs 11,000 per month.

The report also disclosed that the 230 sitting MLAs owned assets worth Rs 10 crore, which was 105% more than the Rs 5 crore valuation of each MLA elected in the 2013 Madhya Pradesh elections.

The report further pointed out that 107 (83%) of the 129 BJP MLAs are crorepatis, while 76 (78%) out of the 97 Congress legislators are millionaires. 3 out of 4 independent MLAs are also crorepati.

The total number of crorepati MLAs elected in the MP 2008 polls was just 84, which rose by 92% to 161 crorepati MLAs elected in the 2013 elections, and by 15.5% to 186 MLAs in the 2018 polls.

Richest MLAs/ candidates of MP

  • Sanjay Satyendra Pathak - BJP

Former minister and BJP MLA from Vijayraghavgarh constituency, Sanjay Satyendra Pathak is the richest sitting MLA with a total net asset worth ₹ 226 crore, 60% more than ₹ 141 crore in 2013.

  • Chetanya Kasyap - BJP

The second wealthiest MLA in Madhya Pradesh is Chetanya Kasyap with a whooping net worth of Rs 204 crore. The two-time BJP MLA from Ratlam City, Kasyap is expected to make a hattrick victory for the BJP in the upcoming polls.

  • Sanjay Shukla - Congress

The wealthiest Congress candidate is Sanjay Shukla, MLA from Indore-1, with a total net worth of a staggering Rs 139 crore.

  • Kamal Nath- Congress

The MP Congress chief Kamal Nath occupies sixth spot on the list of the richest MLAs, with total assets valued at Rs 124 crore.

  • Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan- BJP

The current CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan owns assets worth more than Rs 7 crore, according to the affidavit he filed in the 2018 polls.

Poorest MLAs/ Candidates

While Six BJP MLAs and four Congress MLAs in MP have the lowest declared assets.

Ram Dangore, the BJP's first-time tribal MLA from Pandhana, has assets valued at Rs 50,000. While the third-time BJP MLA and minister Usha Thakur owns a net- worth of Rs 7 lakh. Also, BJP’s tribal MLA Sharad Kol is on the list with total assets equivalent to Rs 8.4 lakh.

 
