Rhea Chakraborty summoned by CBI; reaches DRDO guest house to join probe in SSR death case

Prime accused, Rhea Chakraborty, has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The Jalebi actor, on Friday morning, reached the DRDO guest house where the CBI is likely to grill her for several hours on her whereabouts from 8 June to 13 June, Whatsapp chats and the 'drug link' that retrieved chats have exposed.

While arriving at the DRDO guest house, when Zee News cameraperson tried to capture her, Rhea hit at the mirror of her car's window, trying to block herself from the camera.

The 28-year-old actor has been accused by Sushant Singh Rajput's family of abetment to suicide among other charges that have been levelled against her. They have also alleged that Rhea mentally harassed the Chichchore actor, used his funds and gave him drugs without his knowledge, which ultimately led to his death.

On Thursday evening, Rhea Chakraborty in an interview to a media house, made several revelations, one of which being that she did get in touch with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who is a father figure to her, after she left from Sushant's place on June 8, but her Whatsapp conversation wasn't about the same.

Also read Shweta Singh Kirti hits back at Rhea Chakraborty, accuses her of drugging Sushant Singh Rajput without consent

Denying all charges, including the drug conspiracy and the siphoning off of Rs 15 crore, Rhea made claims that Sushant was not close to his father and more in her interview.

Earlier, Rhea had also claimed that Sushant was bipolar and had been battling with anxiety and depression.

Meanwhile, continuing with the high-profile probe into Sushant's death, the CBI on Thursday also summoned brother of actress Rhea Chakraborty, Showik.

Showik Chakraborty`s questioning has been taking place at the DRDO and IAF guesthouse.

Among other things, Showik is being confronted with the statements of Sushant`s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, his house-help Dipesh Sawant, cook Neeraj Singh; and the CBI will also record his version in the matter.

Showik was a regular visitor to the Mont Blanc duplex flat in Bandra where Sushant and Rhea lived and had also accompanied them on some foreign trips.

As per Rhea's latest revelations, all three were equal partners in a new business venture -- Rhealityx Pvt. Ltd., considered a dream project of the late actor who was found dead in his home on June 14.

Previously, Rhea, Showik and their father, retired Lt. Col. Dr Indrajit Chakraborty, were subjected to grilling by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The late actor`s father, KK Singh made a sensational allegation on Thursday, accusing Rhea of `murder`, who he claimed has been poisoning his son Sushant for a very long time and demanded that the investigating agencies must arrest her and her associates.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.