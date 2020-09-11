Rhea Chakraborty as 'Bengali Brahmin Woman' needs justice as 'Bihar actor' Sushant Singh Rajput: Adhir Chowdhury

Rhea Chakraborty is now a poll issue for Congress in Bengal as Sushant Singh Rajput is for BJP in Bihar. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury after taking over as PCC president in Kolkata has described Rhea Chakraborty as 'Bengali Brahmin lady' against BJP's alleged Bihar poll plank 'justice to a Bihari'.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, also Congress' parliamentary party leader in Lok Sabha, said hours after assuming Bengal PCC president charge that Rhea's father has served the country for many years as an Army officer. Now he is seeking justice for his children. Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty is also under facing charges under the National Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Chowdhury tweeted, "Departed star, Sushant Singh Rajput was an Indian actor. BJP turned him into a Bihar actor, only to score brownie points. Father of Rhea is also entitled to demand justice for his kids, trial by media is an ominous portent for our judicial system."

"Rhea Chakraborty has been indicted not for abetting suicide or murder, neither for any economic offence. She has been arrested under the NDPS Act. To please political masters, central agencies have played their roles, after churning the sea they have discovered drugs instead of nectar," Chowdhury said.

Bengal is going to polls next year and congress faces an existential challenge in the state, with BJP becoming a bigger threat as an opposition to the Trinamool Congress government. Congress is trying to woo back Left parties to remain relevant in the state.