RG Kar rape protest: Rape victim's mother alleges being manhandled as police lathi-charge: 'Bangles broken...'

The victim's parents were injured during he protest, which was organised to mark the first anniversary of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder, after police began lathi-charge on Saturday. Know what happened here:

RG Kar rape, murder victim’s mother, has accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s police force of manhandling her during a protest on Saturday. She alleged that she was roughed up by the woman police personnel while on her way to march. During the scuffle, her ‘Shankha’(traditional conch shell bangle) was broken, and she sustained a head injury, she alleged.



RG Kar rape protest



A massive protest, 'Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan', toward the state secretariat was organised to demand justice for the junior doctor who was raped and killed at R G Kar Medical College Hospital a year ago on August 9, 2024. Led by senior leaders Suvendu Adhikary and Agnimitra Paul, the protest marked one year into the horrific rape and murder case. The march later turned into chaos after police lathi-charged protesters in as they attempted to breach barricades.



What does RG Kar rape victim's family allege?

The victim's father accused Kolkata police of stopping the family from organising a peaceful protest despite the court's permission. "The high court has given us permission to stage protests peacefully...Police used a lathi charge on us, that's why we got injured...On 9 August 2024, the police treated us very badly...We were allowed to see the body only after having a telephonic conversation with Mamata Banerjee. We had to stand out for 3 hours and 30 minutes...," he told as reported by ANI.



The victim's mother claimed that in the scuffle, her bangles were broken and she sustained a head injury. "Why are they stopping us like this? All we want is to reach Nabanna and seek justice for my daughter," she said. Further, the father of the victim expressed his dissatisfaction with the progress of the case, as the CBI hasn't yet issued any update on the case. The main accused, Sanjay Roy, was sent to life imprisonment; however, the victim's family alleged that authorities are not pursuing more in the investigation.



Police beef up security in Howrah



Meanwhile, the police have heightened the security in Howrah by deploying additional forces and riot control vehicles.BJP leader Ashok Dinda, at the 'Nabanna Abhiyan' rally, said, "... That day is not far when we will have to beat up the police as well. They will be thoroughly thrashed. Once the BJP gives instructions from the top, we will beat up the police so much that they will have to hide behind Mamata Banerjee..."



The RG Kar Medical College rape and murder incident occurred on August 9, 2024, when a 31-year-old female postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in a seminar room on campus. The case led to widespread protests and outrage across the country, with many demanding justice for the victim. The investigation was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the Calcutta High Court expressed dissatisfaction with the police's handling of the case. The CBI has since arrested several individuals.



