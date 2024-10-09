Twitter
RG Kar rape-murder case: Doctor’s association to hold nationwide hunger strike today

The doctors’ association held a meeting on Monday and announced that the hunger strike will begin on Wednesday, which will be two months from the day the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College in West Bengal happened on August 9.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Oct 09, 2024, 06:15 AM IST

RG Kar rape-murder case: Doctor’s association to hold nationwide hunger strike today
In a move to support the ongoing protest against the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor in West Bengal, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) on Monday announced a nationwide hunger strike.

The doctors’ association held a meeting on Monday and announced that the hunger strike will begin on Wednesday, which will be two months from the day the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College in West Bengal happened on August 9.

“We have been in close contact with the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front and are united in our stance,” said Suvrankar Datta, President of FAIMA.

“After extensive deliberation, we have decided to organise a nationwide hunger strike in solidarity with our colleagues in West Bengal, Datta said.

Datta also emphasised that the hunger strike is intended to amplify the voices of the junior doctors who have been on strike for weeks, advocating for better working conditions, enhanced safety protocols, and other essential reforms.

The doctors’ association has also called on healthcare workers across the country to participate in the strike, to highlight unity among medical professionals in their fight for fair treatment and improved conditions, FAIMA said in a statement. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

