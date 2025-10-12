Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kantara Chapter 1 box office Day 11: Rishabh Shetty's film continues its winning streak, outperforms Prabhas' Baahubali and Salaar; earns Rs...

RG Kar victim's father slams Mamata Banerjee over Durgapur gang-rape: 'CM should issue...'

IND vs WI: Did India plan to bat again in 2nd Test? Coach finally reveals truth about follow-on strategy

Shah Rukh Khan compares Salman Khan's love life to THIS film: 'Ek aadmi hai jo apni patni...'

Who is Anmol? Indian-origin truck driver arrested by ICE in US' Oklahoma, who had 'No Name Given’ license

Amid Deepika Padukone's work shift row, Abhishek Bachchan reveals THIS actor works for 8 hours in old viral clip

China defends rare earth export curbs, risks global tech stability

IND-W vs AUS-W Women's World Cup 2025: Alyssa Healy's century, Ellyse Perry's heroics power Australia to record-breaking chase against India

PAK vs SA: Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill; becomes first Asian batter to achieve major WTC record

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee clarifies her remark on Durgapur rape case: 'Do not try...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kantara Chapter 1 box office Day 11: Rishabh Shetty's film continues its winning streak, outperforms Prabhas' Baahubali and Salaar; earns Rs...

Kantara Chapter 1 box office Day 11: Rishabh Shetty's film outperforms Baahubali

RG Kar victim's father slams Mamata Banerjee over Durgapur gang-rape: 'CM should issue...'

RG Kar victim's father slams Mamata Banerjee over Durgapur rape case

IND vs WI: Did India plan to bat again in 2nd Test? Coach finally reveals truth about follow-on strategy

IND vs WI: Did India plan to bat again in 2nd Test? Coach finally reveals truth

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeIndia

INDIA

RG Kar victim's father slams Mamata Banerjee over Durgapur gang-rape: 'CM should issue...'

Earlier, CM Banerjee expressed shock over the gang-rape incident and reportedly advised private colleges not to allow girls to step outside at night. "I'm shocked to see the incident, but private medical colleges also should take care of their students, and especially girls," she reportedly said.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 11:23 PM IST

RG Kar victim's father slams Mamata Banerjee over Durgapur gang-rape: 'CM should issue...'
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The father of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her comments after the alleged gang-rape of a medical student in Durgapur, calling them offensive and holding her responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Expressing disappointment, he said the CM's statement amounted to blaming the victim instead of addressing the issue of women's safety. He added that Banerjee should either issue a "fatwa" prohibiting girls from leaving their homes or resign from her post if she cannot ensure their security.

What did RG Kar victim's father say?

Speaking to reporters, the victim's father said, "She has spoken very well. We'll ask her to issue a fatwa tonight that no girl will be allowed to leave her home starting tomorrow morning. That would be good. No girl will go out. No incident will occur. If she can't do the work she should, then she should resign as the Chief Minister...Such an incident has happened to a girl from Odisha in West Bengal. What message is she giving to that state?...It would be best if she issued a fatwa. It would be good if girls don't leave their homes starting tomorrow. The Chief Minister is saying such things. She is not properly monitoring law and order. She's not able to see it. That's why she's putting the blame on the victim. We find this behaviour very offensive. We have the best advice. She issue a fatwa prohibiting the girls from leaving the house." 

What were Mamata Banerjee's comments?

Earlier in the day, CM Banerjee expressed shock over the gang-rape incident and reportedly advised private colleges not to allow girls to step outside at night. "I'm shocked to see the incident, but private medical colleges also should take care of their students, and especially girls. The girls should not be allowed to go outside (college) at night. They have to protect themselves also. There is a forest area. Police are searching all the people," Banerjee said, as per reports. The CM assured that strong action would be taken against the perpetrators. "Nobody will be excused. Whoever is guilty will be punished strictly," she said.

How is the police investigation going?

Three people have been arrested in the case and were presented before a court. Speaking to reporters, Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate DCP Abhishek Gupta said, "Three persons have been arrested so far. They have been forwarded to the court today. Further investigation is ongoing, and everything is going according to the protocol. All investigation is taking place." According to the student's father, she had stepped out with a classmate to get something to eat. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also taken suo motu cognisance of the matter.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Asim Munir upset! Why did Pakistan bomb Afghanistan amid Taliban minister’s India visit?
Why did Pakistan bomb Afghanistan amid Taliban minister’s India visit?
Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott makes MASSIVE donation of Rs 3726200100 to...; still has net worth of Rs...
Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott makes MASSIVE donation of Rs 3726200100 to..
Good News for TCS employees: Amid massive layoffs, Ratan Tata's company to pay 100% variable pay to...
Good News for TCS employees: Amid massive layoffs, Ratan Tata's company to pay 1
GOOD News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Travel Lucknow to Kanpur in just 45 minutes, new Rapid Rail to cut time between these two cities, here's all you need to know
GOOD News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Travel Lucknow to Kanpur in just 45 minut
After Deepika Padukone, Hansal Mehta reveals BIG truth on Bollywood's work shift: 'In our line of work, a 12-hour day is...'
After Deepika Padukone, Hansal Mehta reveals BIG truth on Bollywood's work shift
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE