RG Kar victim's father slams Mamata Banerjee over Durgapur gang-rape: 'CM should issue...'

The father of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her comments after the alleged gang-rape of a medical student in Durgapur, calling them offensive and holding her responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Expressing disappointment, he said the CM's statement amounted to blaming the victim instead of addressing the issue of women's safety. He added that Banerjee should either issue a "fatwa" prohibiting girls from leaving their homes or resign from her post if she cannot ensure their security.

What did RG Kar victim's father say?

Speaking to reporters, the victim's father said, "She has spoken very well. We'll ask her to issue a fatwa tonight that no girl will be allowed to leave her home starting tomorrow morning. That would be good. No girl will go out. No incident will occur. If she can't do the work she should, then she should resign as the Chief Minister...Such an incident has happened to a girl from Odisha in West Bengal. What message is she giving to that state?...It would be best if she issued a fatwa. It would be good if girls don't leave their homes starting tomorrow. The Chief Minister is saying such things. She is not properly monitoring law and order. She's not able to see it. That's why she's putting the blame on the victim. We find this behaviour very offensive. We have the best advice. She issue a fatwa prohibiting the girls from leaving the house."

What were Mamata Banerjee's comments?

Earlier in the day, CM Banerjee expressed shock over the gang-rape incident and reportedly advised private colleges not to allow girls to step outside at night. "I'm shocked to see the incident, but private medical colleges also should take care of their students, and especially girls. The girls should not be allowed to go outside (college) at night. They have to protect themselves also. There is a forest area. Police are searching all the people," Banerjee said, as per reports. The CM assured that strong action would be taken against the perpetrators. "Nobody will be excused. Whoever is guilty will be punished strictly," she said.

How is the police investigation going?

Three people have been arrested in the case and were presented before a court. Speaking to reporters, Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate DCP Abhishek Gupta said, "Three persons have been arrested so far. They have been forwarded to the court today. Further investigation is ongoing, and everything is going according to the protocol. All investigation is taking place." According to the student's father, she had stepped out with a classmate to get something to eat. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also taken suo motu cognisance of the matter.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).