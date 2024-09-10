Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman, daughter of an Indian billionaire, she leads Rs 20335 crore company, Mukesh Ambani is her…

Meet man, who worked at Mukesh Ambani's company for 5 yrs, resigned to launch Rs 1091 crore...

Devara Part 1 trailer: It's Jr NTR vs Saif Ali Khan in high-octane action drama, fans call it 'blockbuster already'

AFG vs NZ: ‘Never coming back here’: Afghanistan slam Greater Noida stadium, here’s why

RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh sent to 14-day judicial custody till...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet woman, daughter of an Indian billionaire, she leads Rs 20335 crore company, Mukesh Ambani is her…

Meet woman, daughter of an Indian billionaire, she leads Rs 20335 crore company, Mukesh Ambani is her…

Meet man, who worked at Mukesh Ambani's company for 5 yrs, resigned to launch Rs 1091 crore...

Meet man, who worked at Mukesh Ambani's company for 5 yrs, resigned to launch Rs 1091 crore...

Devara Part 1 trailer: It's Jr NTR vs Saif Ali Khan in high-octane action drama, fans call it 'blockbuster already'

Devara Part 1 trailer: It's Jr NTR vs Saif Ali Khan in high-octane action drama, fans call it 'blockbuster already'

7 animals with more than one heart

7 animals with more than one heart

8 superfoods to restore hormone balance

8 superfoods to restore hormone balance

7 classic Korean dishes you must try

7 classic Korean dishes you must try

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

Apple Watch Series 10 Launch: Key Highlights & Specs | All-New Apple Watch Unveiled

Apple Watch Series 10 Launch: Key Highlights & Specs | All-New Apple Watch Unveiled

This Akshay Kumar film was made for Rs 17 crores, became superhit, but he does not want his kids to watch it because..

This Akshay Kumar film was made for Rs 17 crores, became superhit, but he does not want his kids to watch it because..

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Watch: Mukesh Ambani visits new parents Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh after birth of baby girl

Watch: Mukesh Ambani visits new parents Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh after birth of baby girl

HomeIndia

India

RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh sent to 14-day judicial custody till...

Former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh and three others are in judicial custody amid a CBI investigation.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 05:48 PM IST

RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh sent to 14-day judicial custody till...
RG Kar former-principal Sandip Ghosh
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh held in custody: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has ordered Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, to remain in judicial custody until September 23. Ghosh faces serious charges related to alleged financial misconduct that occurred during his time at the college. Along with Ghosh, three other individuals—his security personnel Afsar Ali and contractors Biplab Sinha and Suman Hazra—have also been sent to judicial custody until the same date. The CBI has indicated that it might request further custody if needed as the investigation progresses.

The case has gained significant attention due to the recent protests surrounding the rape and murder of a woman medic. Her body was discovered last month at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where Ghosh previously served as principal. The discovery of the body has exposed deeper issues within the hospital and has led to a complex investigation.

The CBI took over the investigation from the Kolkata Police on August 13, following an order from the Calcutta High Court. During their inquiry, investigators found that Dr. Sandip Ghosh had ordered the demolition of a restroom and toilet near the crime scene on August 10. This demolition, carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD), is suspected to have destroyed crucial evidence related to the crime.

The investigation has revealed additional problems, including allegations of financial mismanagement by Ghosh. Dr. Akhtar Ali, the former deputy superintendent at the college, filed a petition calling for an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into Ghosh’s financial dealings. Dr. Ali suggested that Ghosh's alleged corruption might be linked to the victim’s death, speculating that the victim may have known about the financial irregularities and could have been threatened or murdered to prevent her from exposing them.

On August 23, the Calcutta High Court decided to transfer the investigation into financial irregularities from the state’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the CBI. After several days of questioning, the CBI arrested Ghosh on September 2 in connection with the financial misconduct. The case continues to unfold as the CBI delves deeper into both the financial and criminal aspects of the investigation.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai takes daughter Aaradhya, mom Vrinda for Ganpati Darshan

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai takes daughter Aaradhya, mom Vrinda for Ganpati Darshan

'Have suffered patiently...': TMC MP Jawhar Sircar says he will quit Rajya Sabha over Kolkata doctor's rape-murder

'Have suffered patiently...': TMC MP Jawhar Sircar says he will quit Rajya Sabha over Kolkata doctor's rape-murder

Akshay Kumar reunites with Priyadarshan after 14 years, announces new film Bhooth Bangla, shares first look on birthday

Akshay Kumar reunites with Priyadarshan after 14 years, announces new film Bhooth Bangla, shares first look on birthday

Apple launches new AirPods 4 with noise cancellation for Rs....

Apple launches new AirPods 4 with noise cancellation for Rs....

Himani Shivpuri says Alok Nath was 'sanskari' only when he was not drinking: 'He would turn into..'

Himani Shivpuri says Alok Nath was 'sanskari' only when he was not drinking: 'He would turn into..'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement