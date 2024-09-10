RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh sent to 14-day judicial custody till...

Former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh and three others are in judicial custody amid a CBI investigation.

Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh held in custody: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has ordered Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, to remain in judicial custody until September 23. Ghosh faces serious charges related to alleged financial misconduct that occurred during his time at the college. Along with Ghosh, three other individuals—his security personnel Afsar Ali and contractors Biplab Sinha and Suman Hazra—have also been sent to judicial custody until the same date. The CBI has indicated that it might request further custody if needed as the investigation progresses.

The case has gained significant attention due to the recent protests surrounding the rape and murder of a woman medic. Her body was discovered last month at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where Ghosh previously served as principal. The discovery of the body has exposed deeper issues within the hospital and has led to a complex investigation.

The CBI took over the investigation from the Kolkata Police on August 13, following an order from the Calcutta High Court. During their inquiry, investigators found that Dr. Sandip Ghosh had ordered the demolition of a restroom and toilet near the crime scene on August 10. This demolition, carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD), is suspected to have destroyed crucial evidence related to the crime.

The investigation has revealed additional problems, including allegations of financial mismanagement by Ghosh. Dr. Akhtar Ali, the former deputy superintendent at the college, filed a petition calling for an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into Ghosh’s financial dealings. Dr. Ali suggested that Ghosh's alleged corruption might be linked to the victim’s death, speculating that the victim may have known about the financial irregularities and could have been threatened or murdered to prevent her from exposing them.

On August 23, the Calcutta High Court decided to transfer the investigation into financial irregularities from the state’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the CBI. After several days of questioning, the CBI arrested Ghosh on September 2 in connection with the financial misconduct. The case continues to unfold as the CBI delves deeper into both the financial and criminal aspects of the investigation.

