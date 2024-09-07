RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh part of 'criminal nexus' with co-accused, CBI tells court

The charges brought by the CBI are related to their probe into possible corruption at RG Kar, where Ghosh was fired as principal after a trainee doctor there was allegedly raped and killed on August 9 by Sanjay Roy, a city police volunteer.

Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was allegedly involved in criminal activity with "other co-accused" for "wrongful gain," according to testimony given to a court by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The agency produced the group after their arrest and filed charges against them before the special court in Alipur on September 3, according to The Indian Express. The judge was informed about how two vendors, Singha and Hazra, who Ghosh had previously worked with at the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, had "benefited" from hospital contracts awarded to them once he transferred to the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital and subsequently RG Kar. The CBI further detailed how Ghosh 'favoured' his security assistant, Afsar Ali, who was the fourth person arrested.

The court was informed,"The award was the contract of a cafe on RG Kar's premises. The contract was signed between the hospital and M/s Eshan Cafe. Nargis Khanum w/o Afsar Ali Khan is the proprietor of this firm. However, Afsar Ali Khan manages all the affairs of this firm. Contract to M/s Eshan Cafe was awarded in a predetermined manner as it was the only eligible firm fulfilling the technical criteria to participate in the tender out of the total four bidders."