J-K Assembly Election Results 2024: Omar Abdullah's big statement as NC-Congress alliance takes lead; 'BJP shouldn’t..'

Mrinal Kishor setting a new standard in the field of political event management with Bobis Entertainment Private Ltd

Video of Delhi street vendor making 'fruit momos' goes viral, netizens say this is poison

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Power share price on decline today, loses Rs…, check details here

RG Kar doctor rape-murder case: Medics association announces nationwide hunger strike on Wednesday

RG Kar doctor rape-murder case: Medics association announces nationwide hunger strike on Wednesday

Suvrankar Datta, President of FAIMA also emphasised that the hunger strike is intended to amplify the voices of the junior doctors who have been on strike for weeks, advocating for better working conditions, enhanced safety protocols, and other essential reforms.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 11:15 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

RG Kar doctor rape-murder case: Medics association announces nationwide hunger strike on Wednesday
In a move to support the ongoing protest against the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor in West Bengal, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) on Monday announced a nationwide hunger strike.

The doctors' association held a meeting on Monday and announced that the hunger strike will begin on Wednesday, which will be two months from the day the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College in West Bengal happened on August 9.

"We have been in close contact with the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front and are united in our stance," said Suvrankar Datta, President of FAIMA.

"After extensive deliberation, we have decided to organise a nationwide hunger strike in solidarity with our colleagues in West Bengal, Datta said.

Datta also emphasised that the hunger strike is intended to amplify the voices of the junior doctors who have been on strike for weeks, advocating for better working conditions, enhanced safety protocols, and other essential reforms.

The doctors' association has also called on healthcare workers across the country to participate in the strike, to highlight unity among medical professionals in their fight for fair treatment and improved conditions, FAIMA said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

