Junior doctors in West Bengal continued their indefinite hunger strike for the sixth consecutive day, drawing support from several senior doctors across the country and prompting the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to urge Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to intervene before the situation escalates.

The ongoing agitation has also led the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) to warn that it would declare a nationwide "complete shutdown of medical services" if any "any harm befalls brave junior doctors".

The agitating doctors are demanding justice for their murdered colleague at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, along with a safer working environment and other important issues.

On Friday, IMA national president RV Asokan met the fasting junior doctors to hear their concerns.

After visiting another junior medic admitted to RG Kar Hospital, he expressed his admiration for the protesters, stating, "I am touched by the way these children are fighting for the cause of the people and not for themselves. They are the real heroes, and we are all very proud of them." Asokan called on the CM to address the situation "without wasting any more time." He noted that while the junior doctors did not discuss ending their fast, they remained focused on their demands and confident in their pursuit of justice for their late colleague.

"They did not talk much about withdrawing the fast but focused on their demands and the indifferent attitude of the state government towards their movement. They are quite confident about carrying forward their protest and get justice for the deceased woman doctor," he said.

In a show of solidarity, the junior doctors encouraged the public to observe "Arandhan" (no cooking) on Ekadashi, coinciding with the completion of their seven-day fast. "When our freedom fighters were on hunger strike, the common people observed 'Arandhan' in their support," one doctor explained.

In response to the protesting doctors' recent mail, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant provided a status report on various healthcare initiatives in West Bengal, outlining extensive safety improvements being implemented, including the installation of over 7,000 CCTVs, new duty rooms, and better facilities across medical colleges.

"To enhance the safety and security of medical professionals, extensive infrastructural developments are underway across various medical colleges. We are installing a total of 7,051 CCTVs, 893 new duty rooms, and 778 washrooms. Additionally, proper lighting arrangements, alarm systems, and biometric access control are also being implemented across all medical colleges and hospitals state-wide," Pant wrote.

As the hunger strike continued, several senior medics and community members joined the junior doctors at Esplanade, where a large crowd gathered, chanting, "We want justice, we demand justice.

Meanwhile, the health condition of Aniket Mahato, a junior doctor who has been hospitalised after his condition deteriorated due to his fast since Sunday, is reported to be "critical but stable," with signs of improvement.

He began responding to treatment, according to a member of the five-doctor team monitoring him in the critical care unit. He was admitted to the state-run hospital on Thursday night.

Regarding the six other junior doctors on hunger strike since Saturday night, their health is also declining, though they remain determined to protest.

"This is the sixth consecutive day of fasting, so it's natural their condition will worsen. However, they are determined to continue their protest," said one of the agitating doctors, Debasish Halder.

An ICU ambulance has been stationed nearby for rapid response in case of any further deterioration.

Meanwhile, consultants at the Fortis Group of Hospitals have said they will suspend all non-emergency services starting October 12 (Saturday), according to a statement released by the organisation.

In a related development, the Calcutta High Court granted interim bail to nine youths arrested for raising "We want justice" slogans outside a Durga Puja marquee on October 9. The youths had been remanded to seven days of police custody earlier.

The junior doctors are demanding justice for their murdered colleague and the immediate removal of Health Secretary NS Nigam.

They also seek the establishment of a centralised referral system for hospitals, a bed vacancy monitoring system, increased police protection in hospitals, and the swift filling of vacant healthcare positions.

The doctors initially ceased work following the rape and murder of a fellow medic on August 9 and ended a previous 42-day strike on September 21 after receiving assurances from the state government.

