RG Kar case: Sanjoy Roy raped, murdered Kolkata doctor, says CBI in its chargesheet

Roy allegedly committed the crime on August 9 when the victim had gone to sleep in the seminar room of the hospital during a break, it said.

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against the prime accused, Sanjay Roy, in the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, officials said on Monday. In its charge sheet filed before a special court in Kolkata, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said Roy, who was working as a civic volunteer with the local police, allegedly committed the crime on August 9 when the victim had gone to sleep in the seminar room of the hospital during a break, they said. The agency did not mention the charge of gang rape, indicating that Roy alone committed the crime, according to the officials.

