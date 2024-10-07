Twitter
'He asked me not to…': Star debutant reveals coach Gautam Gambhir's BIG message

Watch: Faf du Plessis recreates Rohit Sharma's iconic walk after winning CPL 2024 title, video goes viral

RG Kar case: Sanjoy Roy raped, murdered Kolkata doctor, says CBI in its chargesheet

World's richest man Elon Musk offers THIS amount to people for supporting first...

'New' star set to light up the sky after 80 years; here's how to witness this rare celestial phenomenon

India

RG Kar case: Sanjoy Roy raped, murdered Kolkata doctor, says CBI in its chargesheet

Roy allegedly committed the crime on August 9 when the victim had gone to sleep in the seminar room of the hospital during a break, it said.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 03:47 PM IST

RG Kar case: Sanjoy Roy raped, murdered Kolkata doctor, says CBI in its chargesheet
The CBI has filed a charge sheet against the prime accused, Sanjay Roy, in the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, officials said on Monday. In its charge sheet filed before a special court in Kolkata, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said Roy, who was working as a civic volunteer with the local police, allegedly committed the crime on August 9 when the victim had gone to sleep in the seminar room of the hospital during a break, they said. The agency did not mention the charge of gang rape, indicating that Roy alone committed the crime, according to the officials.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

