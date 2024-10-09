Twitter
RG Kar case: CBI cites blood stain, DNA report as evidence in chargesheet against accused Sanjay Roy

CBI mentioned the presence of Sanjay Roy's DNA on the body of the victim, short hair, injuries on his body, blood stains of the victim, the CCTV footage, and the location of his mobile phone as per the call detail records as evidence against him.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Oct 09, 2024

RG Kar case: CBI cites blood stain, DNA report as evidence in chargesheet against accused Sanjay Roy
(Photo: PTI)
The CBI has listed 11 pieces of evidence, such as reports of DNA and blood samples, in its charge sheet to hold arrested Kolkata Police civic volunteer Sanjay Roy as the "sole accused" in the rape and murder of a woman doctor at the RG Kar hospital here.

The agency mentioned the presence of his DNA on the body of the victim, short hair, injuries on his body, blood stains of the victim, the CCTV footage, and the location of his mobile phone as per the call detail records as evidence against Roy.

The charge sheet, a copy of which is with PTI, also mentioned that Roy sustained "blunt force injuries consistent with the marks of resistance/struggle by the victim". Roy was arrested by Kolkata Police on August 10.

"His (Roy's) presence in RG Kar Medical College & Hospital and also at the third floor of the emergency building where SoC (scene of the crime) lies, during the intervening night of August 8 and 9 is proved by way of CCTV footage. His presence is proved by way of the location of his mobile phone as per CDR," the CBI charge sheet said.

The central probe agency has referred to the deceased woman 'V' in its charge sheet submitted before a local court here on Monday.

"(There were) presence of his DNA on the reference DNA/questioned DNA detected from the dead body of the 'V' during autopsy...the presence of blood stains of 'V' on his jeans and footwear which were recovered by the local police on August 12 in pursuance of his disclosure statement. The short hair found from the SoC has matched with accused Sanjay Roy," the charge sheet said.

On August 9, the body of the 31-year-old woman doctor was recovered from the seminar room of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. "(There was) pairing of one Bluetooth earphone found from the scene of the crime (SoC) with the seized mobile phone of accused Sanjoy Roy as per CFSL (Central Forensic Science Laboratory) reports. It is worth mentioning here that accused Sanjoy Roy while seen moving towards SoC on the intervening night of August 8 and 9 was wearing one Bluetooth earphone neckband but at the time of returning from SoC towards lift, the said earphone on his neck was missing," the charge sheet added.

The central probe agency mentioned that the "cause of death was due to asphyxia as a combined effect of throttling (manual strangulation) and smothering".

"Rigor mortis was present all over the body at the time of conducting the postmortem examination, which implies that this person died 12 to 18 hours prior to conduction of autopsy," it said.

"The injuries related to the hymen, which were fresh in origin, clearly indicated that the victim had suffered forceful penetrative sexual assault. It is further corroborated with the report of a swab taken from (the) area around both nipples showing the presence of saliva belonging to Sanjay Roy as confirmed by DNA," the charge sheet said.

Roy has been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

