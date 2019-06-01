Reviving growth is biggest challenge before new Finance Minister

Nirmala, who became the country's first woman finance minister in nearly five decades, earlier had a brief stint as the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs in 2014.

Nirmala Sitharaman joined as the finance minister on a day when data showed the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth slipped to 5.8% in January-March 2018-19, falling behind China, and unemployment rate rising to a 45-year high of 6.1%. That shows the challenge she will have in reversing the trend.

The fourth quarter growth slipped to a five-year low at 5.8% below China's 6.4%, Central Statistics Organisation (CSO) data showed on Friday. The GDP growth during 2018-19 stood at 6.8% as compared to 7.2% in the previous financial year, mainly due to a slowdown in the key sectors such as agriculture, industry and manufacturing. The unemployment rate for 2017-18 rose to 6.1% at a 45-year high, as per the data released by the labour ministry on Friday.

Reviving the economic growth will be the biggest challenge before Nirmala, apart from creating an environment for employment generation. The economy will need to grow at a faster pace to make job opportunities available for around 10 lakh youth entering the labour market every month. To kick start growth, her ministry will need to focus on the four engines of economy- consumption, private investment, public investment and exports. The country's industrial output had touched a 21-month low in March.

Apart from getting growth back on track, the other challenges before Nirmala would be to move forward on the consolidation of Public Sector Banks (PSBs), strengthening of the current bankruptcy law- Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and providing liquidity to the non-banking financial companies. Also, further simplification of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and enhancing tax revenues would also be high on her agenda. On the direct tax front, the 60-year-old income tax law has to be replaced by the new Direct Tax Code (DTC) after the panel gives its report by July end. apart from moving towards lower corporate tax rate.

Nirmala, who became the country's first woman finance minister in nearly five decades, earlier had a brief stint as the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs in 2014. She was also the minister of Commerce and Industry before moving on as the country's Defence minister in 2017. Nirmala, an alumnus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) with a degree in economics, is a member of Rajya Sabha from Karnataka.

WOMAN FOR THE JOB

Born on August 18, 1959, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, Nirmala Sitharaman is an alumnus of Jawaharlal Nehru University and the London School of Economics.