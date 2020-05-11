Revised discharge policy a move toward ‘symptom-based' or ‘time-based' strategy: Centre

The government Monday said a revised discharge policy has been issued by the ICMR as several countries have changed their discharge criteria from ‘test-based strategy to ‘symptom-based strategy or ‘time-based strategy’.

According to the revised policy, for mild, very mild, pre-symptomatic cases and moderate cases, the discharge will be based on clinical conditions, testing is not required while under the previous policy, a patient was considered fit to be discharged if he or she tested negative on day 14 and then again in a span of 24 hours.

“The earlier criteria for discharging RT-PCR positive were chest radiograph must be clear & two consecutive RT PCR test should result in negative test results,” Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, said at the media briefing.

Agarwal said that the discharge policy was changed because several countries have changed their discharge criteria from ‘test-based strategy to ‘symptom-based strategy or ‘time-based strategy’.

“As per ICMR review from lab surveillance data, in initial cases for RT-PCR positive results, patients turned negative after 10 days. A few recent studies have also shown that viral load peaks in the pre-symptomatic period (2 days before symptoms) and goes down over the next 7 days. It is also important to note that this discharge policy is not meant for home or facility quarantine patients in case of asymptomatic/ healthy person who has been exposed to the virus but does not show any symptoms. However, their stay at quarantine facility will remain 14 days from last exposure as per already issued MHA guideline on 5th May,” he said.

The official added that that the Ministry of Health has issued revised guidelines for home isolation of very mild, pre-symptomatic COVID-19 cases. According to the new guideline, for very mild, pre-symptomatic COVID cases there is no need for testing after the end of the home isolation period.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country stands at 67,152 as on date, while 44,029 people are under active medical supervision as on today. So far, 20,917 people have recovered from the disease as on date, which takes the recovery rate to 31.15 %. While 4,213 new cases have been reported, 1,559 cases of recovery have also been reported in the last 24 hours, Agarwal informed.

He also highlighted the importance of health-seeking behaviour.

“We have to try together that whoever develops symptoms of COVID-19 should not hide, rather able to step out and get timely treatment. If we do not do this, we will not only be ill but put our families’ health at risk. Every patient, along with saving himself, must contribute to this fight, adopting the health facility provided by the Govt. to save his or her family,” Agarwal said.