Revealed: The two people behind Nitish Kumar’s decision to end alliance with BJP

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke silence on his high-profile fallout with the BJP. He revealed the names of two people on whose advice he had decided to break the JD(U)-BJP alliance and form a new government in Bihar.

Kumar said that it was JD-U national President Lalan Singh and cabinet minister Bijendra Yadav who had suggested that he break the alliance with the BJP.

"When things went wrong while we were in NDA, Lalan Singh and Bijendra Yadav suggested to me to break the alliance. We have taken the suggestions from our party workers from the entire country and they have suggested that I break the alliance with BJP and go with the seven party alliance to form the government," Bihar CM was quoted to have said.

Kumar was addressing a gathering of JD-U workers at the pary’s open session at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

"Now, we have a seven party government in Bihar and we will jointly develop the state. Lalan Singh is the national President of the party and I ask all of you to support him," he added.

The statement by the veteran Bihar politician is of significance as it comes after the major loss for the party in the Kurhani bypoll. The loss of the JD-U candidate despite backing of seven parties is a matter of concern for Nitish Kumar’s Mahagathbandhan.

The statement just three months after the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government also comes at a time when there is speculation that Bihar CM may not be averse to the idea of opening talks again with the BJP. Analysts feel Nitish Kumar appears to be shrugging off the blame by naming Lalan Singh and Bijendra Yadav for the breakup of the Bihar alliance.

The fact that the Mahagathbandhan alliance lost two of the three seats it contested after its formation may have left Kumar rethinking the move. Moreover, Kumar’s government is also being criticised for a rise in crime in the state recently and he would by wary of the ‘Jungle Raj’ tag returning to Bihar.

(With inputs from IANS)