REVEALED: Reason behind road rage in Badlapur

A man named Satish Sharma has been arrested on charges of attempted murder and under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He was sent to police custody till August 23.

A 38-year-old man who dashed his car against his father's SUV after a family dispute was on Wednesday sent to police custody till August 23. The accused Satish Kumar Sharma had damaged his father's vehicle by crashing into its door, before taking a U-turn and striking the white SUV head-on, injuring four persons, including three family members inside the vehicle, an official said.

A viral video of the incident shows the black SUV of Satish dashing against and going past a white SUV, reversing and then hitting it head-on. His father, who retired from the Navy, was returning to his home in south Mumbai from Badlapur when Satish dashed his vehicle against the SUV of his father at Chikhloli area on Kalyan-Badlapur road.

Reason behind road rage

The reason behind the son's rage was a domestic dispute, the official said. Satish suspected that his cousin Pravin had illicit relations with his wife, which led to a quarrel between them, after which the wife left to live with her in-laws in south Mumbai, the official said.

The parents of Satish came to Badlapur on Tuesday to resolve the domestic dispute and also to take along his six-year-old son with them to Mumbai, the official said. This angered Satish, who then engaged in a heated argument with his father and Vikas, brother of Pravin.

The argument then escalated into a scuffle between them, the official said. Later, the parents of Satish left for Mumbai along with his wife and son. While they were at Chikhloli on Kalyan-Badlapur road, an enraged Satish dashed against their vehicle with his car, the official said.

Satish was later arrested on charges of attempted murder and under other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and produced in a local court on Wednesday. The court sent him to police custody till August 23.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)