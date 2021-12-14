REVEALED: Reason behind low-key wedding of Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar's Leader of Opposition and Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Monday (December 13) finally revealed the reason behind his low-key wedding few days ago in Delhi.

Talking to reporters, Tejashwi said that he decided to keep the wedding a low-key affair in order to give enough time and space to the two families to know each other. "Had the Prime Minister and other big leaders attended our wedding, we would have been engaged in managing a lot of things and the families wouldn't have had time with each other," he said. Tejashwi also said that the rising COVID-19 cases was also one of the reasons behind the decsion to keep the whole event a low-key affair.

It may be recalled that Tejashwi got married to Rachel Godinho on December 9 and the wedding was attended by only close friends and family members, including Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav.

Tejashwi, 32, said that he will soon hold a reception in Bihar and the date for reception will be finalised in the next two to three days.

Talking about her wife's new name, Tejashwi said that Rachel has herself chosen an alternative name, Rajyashree. "My father had suggested the name," he added.