Revealed: Reason behind Income Tax survey at BBC offices in Delhi, Mumbai

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 01:35 PM IST

File photo

The Income Tax officials on Tuesday (February 14) conducted survey operations at BBC offices in Delhi, Mumbai and some other places.

According to sources, IT Department were conducting the survey at BBC offices in Delhi, Mumbai officers over allegations of international taxation and irregularities in transfer of money.

It is likely that the IT Department may seal some of the offices of London-based company. The survey is being carried out by international tax wing of the IT Department. A team of 60-70 IT department officers are involved in the survey.

Meanwhile, Congress has reacted to the IT action against BBC with General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh saying,“We are demanding a joint parliamentary Committee probe in the Adani issue, and here the government is after BBC. ‘Vinashkale vipreet buddhi’ (when one’s destruction time is near, one goes against his/her brain or stops using it).”


Congress leader Congress' Gaurav Gogoi also took to Twitter and wrote, "At the time India holds the Presidency of the G-20 nations, PM Modi continues to brazenly show India’s slide into authoritarianism and dictatorship. Raids on BBC, clean chit to Adani, tax cuts for rich, people’s homes being bull dozed, inequality and unemployment on the rise."

