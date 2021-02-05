Revealed: Foreign powers plotting to defame India in name of farmers' protest

Greta Thunberg, who calls herself an environmental activist, accidentally revealed an international conspiracy that has been going on to break India.

New Delhi: In a major revelation, the Delhi Police has claimed that under the guise of farmers' protest, there's a foreign conspiracy to defame India. The police has informed the Poetic Justice Foundation is behind the farmers' agitation and the violence in the tractor parade. This foundation is pro-Khalistan.

The development came to light due to a mistake by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who accidentally revealed for the second time the international conspiracy that has been going on for months to break India. Greta had tweeted in support of the farmers' agitation on February 2. In this tweet, she had said, "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India."

After this tweet, Greta Thunberg made another tweet and accidentally shared a document on social media. This document contained all the details of the international conspiracy from the January 26 violence to the planned 'chakka jam' on February 6.

This was Greta's first mistake, which she realized shortly after and she deleted a toolkit document on the farmers' protest. But after this, Greta again made a mistake. She posted another tweet in the name of the farmer movement and a huge international conspiracy was revealed.

Greta wrote in the tweet, "Here’s an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated.)" In this tweet, a link was shared with #StandWithFarmers and #FarmersProtest, and it was this link that unveiled a huge international conspiracy in the name of farmers' movement.

Here’s an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated.)#StandWithFarmers #FarmersProtesthttps://t.co/ZGEcMwHUNL — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 3, 2021

Clicking on the link that Greta Thunberg shared on Twitter takes you to a page. On that page, there was a hashtag #AskIndiaWhy, apart from some things about the farmers' movement. After looking up #AskIndiaWhy on Google, we found a website called AskIndiaWhy.

On the main page of #AskIndiaWhy's website, there were a few things written in support of Delhi violence on January 26. The name of an organization - Poetic Justice Foundation was also found on the website. When we tried to gather information about the Poetic Justice Foundation on Google, we found a website with this name and a link to the website. This link is the proof of a conspiracy against India. It is evident from this link that the Delhi violence on Republic Day was an international plot against India and this link is proof that there is a lot of attempts are being made to break India in the name of farmers' agitation.