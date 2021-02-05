Revealed: Foreign powers plotting to defame India in name of farmers' protest

Headlines

India asks Canada to withdraw 40 diplomats as row over Khalistani leader’s killing intensifies

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan’s lesser known business in Dubai is worth Rs 18,000 crore; mega UAE project is…

IAS officers' salary: Know about perks and allowances of civil servants

Bambai Meri Jaan actor Lakshya Kochhar on show's comparisons with real-life events, shares major update on season 2

OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red unveiled, gets massive 18GB RAM, check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India asks Canada to withdraw 40 diplomats as row over Khalistani leader’s killing intensifies

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan’s lesser known business in Dubai is worth Rs 18,000 crore; mega UAE project is…

IAS officers' salary: Know about perks and allowances of civil servants

7 foods to improve digestion

K-beauty ingredients for healthy and glowing skin

7 Health benefits of karela (bitter gourd) juice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Rajasthan: PM Modi Attacks Ashok Gehlot's Rajasthan Government In Chittorgarh Rally

EP 5: Ben Stokes | Players to watch out for in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | World Cup 2023

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan ties the knot for second time, wedding photos and videos goes viral

Bambai Meri Jaan actor Lakshya Kochhar on show's comparisons with real-life events, shares major update on season 2

Gajraj Rao on podcast debut Chitthiyan, why he felt he wouldn't stand in front of co-stars: 'Their voice was better'

Vivek Agnihotri reacts after people protest against The Vaccine War outside theatres in Mumbai: Watch

HomeIndia

India

Revealed: Foreign powers plotting to defame India in name of farmers' protest

Greta Thunberg, who calls herself an environmental activist, accidentally revealed an international conspiracy that has been going on to break India.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 05, 2021, 07:50 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: In a major revelation, the Delhi Police has claimed that under the guise of farmers' protest, there's a foreign conspiracy to defame India. The police has informed the Poetic Justice Foundation is behind the farmers' agitation and the violence in the tractor parade. This foundation is pro-Khalistan.

The development came to light due to a mistake by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who accidentally revealed for the second time the international conspiracy that has been going on for months to break India. Greta had tweeted in support of the farmers' agitation on February 2. In this tweet, she had said, "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India."

After this tweet, Greta Thunberg made another tweet and accidentally shared a document on social media. This document contained all the details of the international conspiracy from the January 26 violence to the planned 'chakka jam' on February 6.

This was Greta's first mistake, which she realized shortly after and she deleted a toolkit document on the farmers' protest. But after this, Greta again made a mistake. She posted another tweet in the name of the farmer movement and a huge international conspiracy was revealed.

Greta wrote in the tweet, "Here’s an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated.)" In this tweet, a link was shared with #StandWithFarmers and #FarmersProtest, and it was this link that unveiled a huge international conspiracy in the name of farmers' movement.

Clicking on the link that Greta Thunberg shared on Twitter takes you to a page. On that page, there was a hashtag #AskIndiaWhy, apart from some things about the farmers' movement. After looking up #AskIndiaWhy on Google, we found a website called AskIndiaWhy.

On the main page of #AskIndiaWhy's website, there were a few things written in support of Delhi violence on January 26. The name of an organization - Poetic Justice Foundation was also found on the website. When we tried to gather information about the Poetic Justice Foundation on Google, we found a website with this name and a link to the website. This link is the proof of a conspiracy against India. It is evident from this link that the Delhi violence on Republic Day was an international plot against India and this link is proof that there is a lot of attempts are being made to break India in the name of farmers' agitation.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'People in UP have decided...': SP chief Akhilesh Yadav takes a dig at BJP ahead of polls

Idea of Bharat: Exploring its remnants in contemporary India

Powerful solar storm slashes tail of comet that amazed us days ago, NASA captures rare event

The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma refuses to comment on Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War: 'It's a free nation but...'

Buffalo swallows 25-gram gold mangalsutra, know what happened then; SEE pic

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE