Revealed: Demonetisation led to seizure of this whopping amount

Demonetisation resulted in not only detection of black money but also increased tax collection and widened the tax base.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 08:42 PM IST

The government has revealed the effects of demonetisation on undisclosed income and black money. The note ban exercise led to Rs 900 crore being seized. This included Rs 636 crore in cash. Furthermore, demonetisation led to admission of undisclosed income of around Rs 7,961 crore through search and seizure operations conducted by the Income Tax Department between November 2016 and March 2017 in 900 groups. 

Demonetisation resulted in not only detection of black money but also increased tax collection and wider tax base. For 2017-18, the net direct tax collection grew 18 percent over 2016-17, highest in the preceding seven fiscal years, Finance Ministry sources have revealed. 

In the evening of November 8, 2016, the government announced that Rs 500 and 1000 denomination currency notes will be discontinued from midnight of November 9, 2016.

Increased tax compliance is also one of the positive effects of demonetisation. During 2017-18, personal income tax advance tax collections rose by 23.4 percent while personal income tax self assessment tax rose by 29 per cent over 2016-17, Finance Ministry data revealed.

This shows that demonetisation and the subsequent use of bank deposit data by the Income Tax Department significantly impacted voluntary tax payments by non-corporate and individual taxpayers, sources added. 

Number of income tax returns (ITRs) filed during 2017-18 grew by 25 percent, the highest rate achieved in preceding five years. The number of ITR filers grew from 85.51 lakh in 2016-17 to around 1.07 crore in 2017-18. This indicates increased compliance due to transfer of cash money into formal channels due to note ban.

Corporate returns increased by over five times in 2017-18 to 17.2 percent, up from 3 percent in 2016-17 and 3.5 percent in 2015-15.

(Inputs from IANS) 

