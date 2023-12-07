Headlines

Rs 17 crore lehenga, jewellery worth Rs 90 crore, LCD invitations: Inside India's most expensive wedding

Revanth Reddy to take oath as Telangana Chief Minister today

Ratan Tata flags fake video of his interview recommending investments

‘A good Indian team, but…:’ Jacques Kallis warns Rohit Sharma-led side ahead of South Africa tour

This is the only Bollywood film whose trailer got 100 million views in 24 hours, not Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Animal

Revanth Reddy to take oath as Telangana Chief Minister today

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

PTI

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 06:01 AM IST

Telangana Chief Minister-elect Anumula Revanth Reddy would take oath as the new CM of the state today (December 7) following the party's victory in the recent Assembly elections.
 
The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader would be held at the sprawling LB Stadium at 1.04 PM.
 
State Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, DGP Ravi Gupta held a meeting with senior officials on the arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony and also visited the venue on Wednesday. About one lakh people are expected to attend the event.
 
Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony.
 
Observing that a 'people's government' would be assuming office on December 7 that will provide a democratic and transparent governance, Revanth Reddy made an open invitation to people to attend the event.
 
Media reports suggested that Congress MLA-elect and CLP leader in the previous Assembly Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is likely to take oath as deputy chief minister.
CPI General Secretary D Raja would attend the function as per the invitation of Revanth Reddy, CPI MLA-elect Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said. CPI is a pre-poll ally of Congress for the recent assembly elections.
 
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar are also likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Shivakumar was one of the AICC observers appointed by the party leadership to coordinate the CLP meeting in Hyderabad.
 
State DGP Ravi Gupta said suitable arrangements have been made for traffic and others so that there is minimum inconvenience to the public.
 
Some VVIPs attending the event would land at the Rajiv Gandhi International airport on city outskirts, while others would arrive at Begumpet airport and arrangements would be made for their security, he said.
 
The AICC leadership on Tuesday named Revanth Reddy as the leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) and the next chief minister of Telangana.
 
The Congress defeated the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in the recent Assembly polls and won 64 out of the total 119 seats. The party's pre-poll ally CPI bagged one seat.
 
