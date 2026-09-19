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‘Returning the bottle’: BJP's Ravneet Bittu detained after waving liquor bottle at Bhagwant Mann’s convoy

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‘Returning the bottle’: BJP's Ravneet Bittu detained after waving liquor bottle at Bhagwant Mann’s convoy

BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu was detained during a protest outside Punjab Agricultural University as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s convoy passed through the area.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 19, 2026, 04:48 PM IST

‘Returning the bottle’: BJP's Ravneet Bittu detained after waving liquor bottle at Bhagwant Mann’s convoy
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BJP leader and former Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu was detained by Punjab Police on Saturday after he staged a protest outside Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana.

The protest took place as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s convoy was passing through the university. Mann was in Ludhiana for an event where promotional material highlighting the AAP government’s work was being released.

Bittu stood near the university gate and held up a bottle of liquor towards the chief minister’s vehicle. He said he was “returning the bottle” to Mann and accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of running the Punjab government from Delhi.

BJP leader displays eggs and tomatoes

Bittu also carried eggs and tomatoes during the protest. He claimed the items were displayed in response to an incident involving his convoy near Batala a day earlier. According to Bittu, eggs and tomatoes were thrown at his convoy while he was travelling towards Madhopur in Pathankot for the launch of the BJP’s Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra.

Bittu alleged that AAP supporters were behind the incident and that vehicles in his convoy were damaged. The AAP has denied having any role in the alleged attack.

Bittu says BJP will respond with protests

Explaining his protest, Bittu said the BJP would use democratic means to respond to disruptions involving its leaders and programmes.

“Yesterday eggs and tomatoes were thrown at my cavalcade. Today I have returned them. If AAP workers protest against BJP leaders, rallies, and yatras, BJP workers will exercise their right to protest against the Punjab government and its leadership. We will not remain silent,” Bittu said.

He also said the BJP would continue holding peaceful demonstrations outside programmes and offices associated with the chief minister.

‘Political opposition cannot be silenced’

Bittu further criticised the police action against him and said such measures would not stop the BJP from raising political issues.

“This is a clear message to the Punjab government—political opposition cannot be silenced through police action,” Bittu said.

Bittu was released shortly after being detained. Mann’s scheduled programme at PAU continued without further disruption.

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