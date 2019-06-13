Return to duty within 4 hours: Mamata's ultimatum to striking junior doctors in Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday arrived at a state-run hospital in Kolkata to take stock of the situation in view of disruption of regular services amid doctors strike following the mob attack incident. The chief minister has issued a 4-hour ultimatum to junior doctors to call off their strike.

In a stern message, CM Mamata Banerjee asked junior doctors to join their duty within four hours, latest by 4:30 pm. Otherwise, the hostel where the junior doctors are staying will be evacuated. "Strike of junior doctors will not be entertained," Mamata said.

Ever since after the attack, junior doctors have been agitating across the state after a junior doctor was assaulted by patients family at NRS on Sunday night.

The doctors have been demanding full proof security and urged CM Banerjee to listen to their demands. Some junior doctors also raised slogans against the chief minister.

Reaching upon a state-run hospital Thursday, Mamata Banerjee said those who attacked doctors were outsiders. "I have given instructions to police to take the strongest action."

"Minister of State for Health, Bengal, Chandrima Bhattacharya have intervened to end this impasse. The police has also arrested some people," she added.

However, Banerjee said that doctors cannot go on a strike. "They have to serve the patients. This will not be entertained."