Return of Indians stranded abroad to start in phased manner from May 7

The government will facilitate the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad due to suspension of international flights amid the lockdown over the coronavirus.

The travel would be arranged by aircraft and naval ships and would begin in a phased manner from May 7, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a press release.

"Government of India will be facilitating the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad on compelling grounds in a phased manner. The travel would be arranged by aircraft and naval ships. The Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) has been prepared in this regard," the MHA said.

Indian Embassies and High Commissions are preparing a list of distressed Indian citizens and the facility would be made available on payment-basis.

Non-scheduled commercial flights would be arranged for air travel, it said.

Medical screening of passengers would be done before taking the flight and only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel.

During the journey, all these passengers would have to follow the protocols, such as the Health Protocols, issued by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the MHA said.

On reaching the destination, everyone would have to register on the Aarogya Setu app, and they would be medically screened.

After scrutiny, they would be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine on payment-basis, by the concerned state government.

COVID-19 test would be done after 14 days and further action would be taken according to health protocols, the home ministry said.

The Ministries of External Affairs and Civil Aviation would soon share detailed information about it through their websites.

State governments are being advised to make arrangements, including for testing, quarantine and onward movement of the returning Indians in their respective states, the MHA said.